Moon Phoenix, Scottsdale & Sedona
Best Hikes, Local Spots, and Weekend Getaways
With Moon’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Sedona your way.
Whether you’re hiking red rock trails in the Valley of the Sun or relaxing in Scottsdale’s resorts, take Arizona at your own speed with Moon Phoenix, Scottsdale & Sedona. Inside you’ll find:
- Strategic, flexible itineraries like a luxurious desert getaway, a family road trip, and the 10-day best of Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Sedona, including the Apache Trail and Superstition Mountains
- Unique experiences and can’t-miss sights: Explore the local art scene, from Native American exhibits to contemporary galleries, and taste the best Sonoran-style cuisine this side of the Mexican border. Luxuriate in five-star resorts, world-class spas, and gourmet restaurants. Go stargazing in Sedona or clubbing in Scottsdale and browse new-age shops or high-end boutiques. Hike water-carved canyons and climb mountains, or golf at one of nearly 200 courses. Discover the rich culture of the Native American people who first settled the Valley, and venture to the leafy respite of Oak Creek Canyon to witness the red-rock monoliths
- The top spots for outdoor adventures, from hiking and rock climbing to hot air ballooning and desert Jeep tours
- Expert advice from Phoenix local Lilia Menconi on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, with special focus on the best resorts in the area
- Full-color, vibrant photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough background on the culture, environment, wildlife, and history
