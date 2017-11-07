Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hello, Sunshine
A Prep School Girl with a Hollywood Dream
Becca Harrington is a reject. After being rebuffed by every college on her list, she needs a fresh start, so she packs up everything and moves to LA, giving herself one year to land an acting gig or kill herself trying.
Unfortunately, not everything turns out as planned, and after a few grueling months, LA is looking like the worst idea ever. As hard as she tries, Becca can’t land an agent, she’s running out of cash, and her mom is hounding her to apply to more schools. In an act of desperation, Becca and her friend Marisol start posting short videos online-with the help of their adorable filmmaker neighbor, Raj-and the videos catch the attention of a TV producer. Could this be it? Her big break? Or will she have to move back home with nothing but some bad head shots and a monstrous credit-card bill?
Becca may not get the Hollywood ending she was hoping for, but perhaps she’ll learn there’s more than one way to achieve her dream.
Readers will love every page of this funny, romantic, aspirational, and ultimately triumphant novel about a girl who just wants to make it on her own.
"Howland expertly navigates the ups and downs of a struggling actress in Hollywood... while keeping the story fun, engaging, and splashed with romance and wish fulfillment."—Publishers Weekly
"The author perfectly captures the feeling of fledgling independence, with nothing but wits, hopes, and a few hundred dollars in the bank. The story is well-built... and maintains an honest, grounded depiction of a young person's first steps into the real world. An engaging take on the pursuit of creative fulfillment."—Kirkus
"Give this to romance readers and anyone who seeks adventure in the great wide somewhere."—School Library Journal
"Enjoyable and introspective, this is more than just a summer beach read."—Kirkus
"In this novel about finding oneself and following your heart, Howland creates a character that readers will be cheering for from beginning to end."—VOYA
