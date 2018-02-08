Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lucha Libre
Mexican Thumb Wrestling Set
Thumb wrestling meets lucha libre with this unique kit that brings the competitive Mexican sport to enthusiasts all over the world!Read More
Known for its bold costumes and memorable masks, lucha libre, or professional Mexican wrestling, is the most popular sport in Mexico after soccer and has become an international pop culture phenomenom. Kit includes:
- Two 2-inch vinyl lucha masks that cover your thumbs
- Two decorative capes
- 2-1/2-inch Wrestling display ring
- 3-1/2-inch Championship belt
- 48-page book on the history of lucha libre and six luchador profiles
Trade Paperback
