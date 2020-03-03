Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lost in Space: Novel #3

Lost in Space: Novel #3

by

The third thrilling, original novel based on Netflix’s smash hit Lost in Space! This all-new story focuses on 12-year-old Will Robinson and his closest friend and greatest protector–a mysterious Robot with a dangerous past.

Thirty years in the future, Earth has become increasingly more uninhabitable, and a group of colonists–including Will, his two teenage sisters, and their parents–travels across the galaxy to establish a new home. But when the ship is attacked, the Robinsons are stranded on an alien planet where they must contend with disastrous technical issues, a hostile environment, and dangerous personalities to get off-world and reach their colony.

© 2020 Legendary. All Rights Reserved.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Science Fiction

On Sale: November 3rd 2020

Price: $13.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9780316461870

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Lost in Space