Lost in Space: Novel #3

The third thrilling, original novel based on Netflix’s smash hit Lost in Space! This all-new story focuses on 12-year-old Will Robinson and his closest friend and greatest protector–a mysterious Robot with a dangerous past.





Thirty years in the future, Earth has become increasingly more uninhabitable, and a group of colonists–including Will, his two teenage sisters, and their parents–travels across the galaxy to establish a new home. But when the ship is attacked, the Robinsons are stranded on an alien planet where they must contend with disastrous technical issues, a hostile environment, and dangerous personalities to get off-world and reach their colony.





© 2020 Legendary. All Rights Reserved.