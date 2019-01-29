Diamond white beaches, countrywide carnivals, and irresistible music: discover why so many have fallen head-over-heels for the DR. Inside Moon Dominican Republic you’ll find:

for honeymooners, foodies, night owls, and more, whether you’re in the DR for a few days or a few weeks The top activities and unique experiences: Don a mask and join in the frenzy of Carnival or dance the night away to live merengue . Visit a cacao plantation or organic coffee farm, snack on fried plantains or a breakfast of mangú , and explore the bustling markets. Stroll along cobblestone streets and admire 16th-century churches, palaces, courthouses, and statues or take a community tour for a deeper understanding of local life

Thorough background on the landscape, wildlife, history, government, and culture

With Moon Dominican Republic’s practical advice and local insight, you can find your adventure.





