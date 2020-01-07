From the bestselling, trusted team behind the Dino Tales: Life Guides for Families series (1.5 million copies sold life to date!) comes this introductory guide that encourages even the youngest readers to become engaged citizens of the world around them.





This essential, kid-friendly non-fiction guide isn’t just for families looking to share genuinely patriotic values during an election year–it’s for everyone. Using accessible dinosaur characters and clear language, Democracy for Dinosaurs explores key civic values on every adult’s mind and helps show young readers how the things they do every single day can be guided by principles we must share in a democratic society: freedom, fairness, the rule of law, equality, respect for free speech and respect for the truth. By modeling accessible ways to practice being a good citizen, children will understand they are part of their country and that they have an important role to play.





