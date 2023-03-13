Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Only with You
Only with You

by Lauren Layne

Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Mass Market
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 27, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Jun 27, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668634950

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

Description

What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas in this “funny, sexy, sweet, laugh-out-loud romance” — Harlequin Junkie from the New York Times bestselling author of Somebody Like You.

Cocktail waitress Sophie Dalton doesn’t exactly have a life plan. She’s perfectly happy being everyone’s favorite party girl. But when a Las Vegas bachelorette party goes awry and an uptight businessman mistakes Sophie for a prostitute . . . well, Sophie wonders if it’s time to reevaluate her priorities. Swearing off her thigh-high boots for good, Sophie slinks back home with damaged pride-and a jackpot of a hangover.

Yet what happens in Sin City doesn’t always stay there. On a trip to Seattle to open a new office, Grayson Wyatt meets his latest employee-who turns out to be the same woman he recently called a hooker. Wealthy and gorgeous, Gray is a man used to getting what he wants. And it doesn’t take long to figure out that smart, sassy, sexy Sophie is everything he’s been looking for. As their late nights at the office turn into hot morning-afters, they realize their Vegas misunderstanding may lead to the real thing . . .

