Afterland
Blade Runner meets The Handmaid’s Tale in this shocking story of how far a mother will go to protect her son from a hostile world transformed by the absence of men.
Years after a virus decimates the world’s male population, America has refashioned itself. With different customs and laws, and different methods of shame and punishment, America is unrecognizable from the one you know today. Now, hiding a living and healthy male is one of the gravest offenses, rivaled only by the murder of a man. Cole, a mother on the run, may be guilty of both crimes, and she’s desperate to find a safe life for her adolescent son Miles.
Drifting through the transformed country — from a commune in the Rockies to a high security laboratory in the redwoods of northern California — the two must negotiate living on the fringe of the new America, all while concealing Miles’ identity and evading a mysterious, powerful force bent on justice, profit, or both.
With hopes of escaping to South Africa to a better life, mother and child see their chance, at long last, in the secret world of a cult, but only if they can keep their own secrets and outmaneuver the adversaries at their heels.
A brilliant blend of psychological suspense, American noir, and trenchant science fiction, MOTHERLAND is the high-stakes, high-concept story that Lauren Beukes’s fans have been waiting for.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR LAUREN BEUKES:
"Her prose is unhindered, exuberant and something like addictive.... You could say that she's as edgy as James Ellroy, as creepy as Stephen King and as darkly funny as Kurt Vonnegut, but Beukes is an author whose work is resistant to easy comparisons."—Michael Shaub, NPR
"Intriguing... Beukes deals with slightly surreal things in very real ways. I'm all over it."—Gillian Flynn, O Magazine
"The anticipation and dread Beukes crafts is remarkable. Also remarkable is Beukes's ability to blend genres, seamlessly incorporating horror, fantasy and traditional crime in ways that highlight the best parts of each."—Entertainment Weekly