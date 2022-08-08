An “amazing” (NYT bestselling author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn) high-concept thriller in which a couple’s romantic weekend-getaway is not what is seems.



Named a Most Anticipated Book by Bookish



He’s not who he says he is.

Then again, neither is she.



Steven Harding is a handsome, well-respected professor. Ellie Masterson is a wide-eyed grad student.



Together, they are driving south from New York for their first vacation: three days in an isolated cabin, far from the city.



Ahead of them, the promise of long, dark nights—and the chance to get to know each other better, away from prying eyes.



It should be a perfect romantic getaway for two. But when a snowstorm strands them in the house, each realizes the other harbors a dangerous secret—and soon it becomes clear one of them won’t escape the weekend alive.



By turns tantalizing, surprising, and thrilling, Nobody But Us heralds the arrival of an incredibly talented author of literary suspense.