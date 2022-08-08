Orders over $45 ship FREE
Nobody But Us
Description
An “amazing” (NYT bestselling author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn) high-concept thriller in which a couple’s romantic weekend-getaway is not what is seems.
Named a Most Anticipated Book by Bookish
He’s not who he says he is.
Then again, neither is she.
Steven Harding is a handsome, well-respected professor. Ellie Masterson is a wide-eyed grad student.
Together, they are driving south from New York for their first vacation: three days in an isolated cabin, far from the city.
Ahead of them, the promise of long, dark nights—and the chance to get to know each other better, away from prying eyes.
It should be a perfect romantic getaway for two. But when a snowstorm strands them in the house, each realizes the other harbors a dangerous secret—and soon it becomes clear one of them won’t escape the weekend alive.
By turns tantalizing, surprising, and thrilling, Nobody But Us heralds the arrival of an incredibly talented author of literary suspense.
Praise
"Fierce, frightening, bold and beautiful. Clear your schedule for this one, Nobody But Us is savagely gripping."—Chris Whitaker, New York Times bestselling author of WE BEGIN AT THE END
“An isolated house in the snowy woods, a cat-and-mouse chase, a story packed with secrets where nobody is what they seem ... I loved the flashbacks expertly woven into the tale to reveal the dark secrets of a relationship.”—Allie Reynolds, author of SHIVER
"Brutal, tense, and utterly compelling, Laure Van Rensburg is an electrifying new voice."—Louise O’Neill, author of ASKING FOR IT
"Miserymeets MalcolmandMarie... An intoxicating, head-spinning and heavy-hitting revenge thriller."—Holly Seddon, author of TRY NOT TO BREATHE