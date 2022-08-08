Orders over $45 ship FREE

Nobody But Us
Nobody But Us

by Laure Van Rensburg

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Apr 11, 2023

Page Count

384 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538720455

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Women

Description

An “amazing” (NYT bestselling author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn) high-concept thriller in which a couple’s romantic weekend-getaway is not what is seems.

He’s not who he says he is.
Then again, neither is she.

Steven Harding is a handsome, well-respected professor. Ellie Masterson is a wide-eyed grad student.
 
Together, they are driving south from New York for their first vacation: three days in an isolated cabin, far from the city.
 
Ahead of them, the promise of long, dark nights—and the chance to get to know each other better, away from prying eyes.
 
It should be a perfect romantic getaway for two. But when a snowstorm strands them in the house, each realizes the other harbors a dangerous secret—and soon it becomes clear one of them won’t escape the weekend alive.
 
By turns tantalizing, surprising, and thrilling, Nobody But Us heralds the arrival of an incredibly talented author of literary suspense.

Praise

"Read Laure's novels, which are amazing."—Gillian Flynn, author of GONE GIRL
“Van Rensburg deftly manipulates the narrative, leading readers to root for Ellie’s ruthless and unnervingly clever machinations as Steven’s dangerous nature is slowly unveiled. This story of dueling mind-games and duplicity is a must-read for psychological-thriller fans, especially those with a taste for revenge.”—Booklist (Starred Review)
“Exceptional debut, a highly entertaining psychological thriller…This deliciously creepy haunted house tale skillfully explores the psyches of two people who carry their own ghosts with them.”—Publishers Weekly (Starred Review)
“Filled with tension and twists and turns, you will not want to put it down.”—Red Carpet Crash

"Fierce, frightening, bold and beautiful. Clear your schedule for this one, Nobody But Us is savagely gripping."

Chris Whitaker, New York Times bestselling author of WE BEGIN AT THE END

“An isolated house in the snowy woods, a cat-and-mouse chase, a story packed with secrets where nobody is what they seem ... I loved the flashbacks expertly woven into the tale to reveal the dark secrets of a relationship.”

Allie Reynolds, author of SHIVER

"Brutal, tense, and utterly compelling, Laure Van Rensburg is an electrifying new voice."

Louise O’Neill, author of ASKING FOR IT

"Miserymeets MalcolmandMarie... An intoxicating, head-spinning and heavy-hitting revenge thriller."

Holly Seddon, author of TRY NOT TO BREATHE
