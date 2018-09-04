Experience the open skies of the Badlands, the rolling prairies of the West, and one of America’s most famous monuments with Moon Mount Rushmore & The Black Hills. Inside you’ll find:
Craving more of the great outdoors? Check out Moon USA National Parks, Moon Zion & Bryce, or Moon Yellowstone & Grand Teton.
- Flexible Itineraries: Unique and adventure-packed ideas for day trips, a week on the road, families with kids, wildlife enthusiasts, and more
- The Best Hikes Near Mount Rushmore: Individual trail maps, mileage and elevation gains, and trailheads
- Experience the Outdoors: Find ideas for horseback riding, rock climbing, backpacking, kayaking, biking, and more. Say hello to the carved granite faces of the presidents and hike red rock canyons and hills covered in ponderosa pine. Spot bison, elk, and mountain goats and see wild horses roaming the grassy flatlands. Climb the tallest peak east of the Rockies or navigate the underground passages of Wind Cave National Park
- Respectfully connect with Native American culture: Visit historic sites, galleries, and museums to learn about Lakota history, see the Crazy Horse Memorial, or attend a powwow ceremony to watch traditional dances and sample authentic cuisine
- How to Get There: Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, park fees, and tours
- Where to Stay: Campgrounds, resorts, hotels, and more
- Planning Tips: When to go, what to pack, safety information, and how to avoid the crowds, with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Expertise and Know-How: Experience the best of this stunning region with Laural A. Bidwell, a local of South Dakota’s Black Hills
