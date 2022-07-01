Up All Night

"This collection of stories, all set in the nighttime, seamlessly brings together some of the biggest names in YA fiction. The mix of genres and diverse casts allows the collection to address many issues plaguing teens . . . High-interest stories by popular authors make this a first purchase for high school libraries and teen collections."

—SLJ



“Editor Silverman compiles an impressive collection that explores coming-of-age themes, including the thrill of teenage crushes, the whirlwind of preparing for prom, and the adjustments needed to create a blended family, while also featuring a mix of characters diverse in race, sexuality, and gender identity. … A thoughtful volume that will appeal to a broad range of readers.”

—Kirkus Reviews



“Multiple genres find a home in this intriguing anthology . . . Representing multiple forms of love—between crushes, friends, pets, and siblings—this group of stories offers an inclusive range of narratives and twisty endings alongside sound lessons about love, joy, and life’s natural changes."

—Publishers Weekly



“Fresh and interesting . . . There is something here for everyone."

—Booklist