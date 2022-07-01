Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Up All Night
13 Stories between Sunset and Sunrise
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 13, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
When everyone else goes to bed, the ones who stay up feel like they’re the only people in the world. As the hours tick by deeper into the night, the familiar drops away and the unfamiliar beckons. Adults are asleep, and a hush falls over the hum of daily life. Anything is possible.
It’s a time for romance and adventure. For prom night and ghost hunts. It’s a time for breaking up, for falling in love—for finding yourself.
Stay up all night with these thirteen short stories from bestselling and award-winning YA authors like Karen McManus, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nina LaCour, and Brandy Colbert, as they take readers deep into these rarely seen, magical hours.
Full contributor list: Brandy Colbert, Kathleen Glasgow, Maurene Goo, Tiffany D. Jackson, Amanda Joy, Nina LaCour, Karen M. McManus, Anna Meriano, Marieke Nijkamp, Laura Silverman, Kayla Whaley, Julian Winters, Francesca Zappia
It’s a time for romance and adventure. For prom night and ghost hunts. It’s a time for breaking up, for falling in love—for finding yourself.
Stay up all night with these thirteen short stories from bestselling and award-winning YA authors like Karen McManus, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nina LaCour, and Brandy Colbert, as they take readers deep into these rarely seen, magical hours.
Full contributor list: Brandy Colbert, Kathleen Glasgow, Maurene Goo, Tiffany D. Jackson, Amanda Joy, Nina LaCour, Karen M. McManus, Anna Meriano, Marieke Nijkamp, Laura Silverman, Kayla Whaley, Julian Winters, Francesca Zappia
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"This collection of stories, all set in the nighttime, seamlessly brings together some of the biggest names in YA fiction. The mix of genres and diverse casts allows the collection to address many issues plaguing teens . . . High-interest stories by popular authors make this a first purchase for high school libraries and teen collections."
—SLJ
“Editor Silverman compiles an impressive collection that explores coming-of-age themes, including the thrill of teenage crushes, the whirlwind of preparing for prom, and the adjustments needed to create a blended family, while also featuring a mix of characters diverse in race, sexuality, and gender identity. … A thoughtful volume that will appeal to a broad range of readers.”
—Kirkus Reviews
“Multiple genres find a home in this intriguing anthology . . . Representing multiple forms of love—between crushes, friends, pets, and siblings—this group of stories offers an inclusive range of narratives and twisty endings alongside sound lessons about love, joy, and life’s natural changes."
—Publishers Weekly
“Fresh and interesting . . . There is something here for everyone."
—Booklist
—SLJ
“Editor Silverman compiles an impressive collection that explores coming-of-age themes, including the thrill of teenage crushes, the whirlwind of preparing for prom, and the adjustments needed to create a blended family, while also featuring a mix of characters diverse in race, sexuality, and gender identity. … A thoughtful volume that will appeal to a broad range of readers.”
—Kirkus Reviews
“Multiple genres find a home in this intriguing anthology . . . Representing multiple forms of love—between crushes, friends, pets, and siblings—this group of stories offers an inclusive range of narratives and twisty endings alongside sound lessons about love, joy, and life’s natural changes."
—Publishers Weekly
“Fresh and interesting . . . There is something here for everyone."
—Booklist