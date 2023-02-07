Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Loving You Is Hurting Me
A New Approach to Healing Trauma Bonds and Creating Authentic Connection

by Laura, PhD Copley, PhD

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $19.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Oct 10, 2023

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538741412

Genre

Nonfiction / Psychology / Psychopathology / Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (ptsd)

Description

At the core of most toxic relationships is a painful trauma wound desperate to be healed. As a licensed professional counselor and trauma researcher, Dr. Laura Copley often found herself disturbed by the stigma that her profession puts on trauma survivors who are in these toxic bonds, often too quickly labeling them as victims or abusers and blaming them for their troubled relationships. But trauma survivors try to navigate romantic relationships in the only way they know how–fearfully and painfully. Too often, survivors of trauma are left feeling hopeless, exiled from normal social interactions, and destined for heartbreak in any relationship they attract.

Through her work with clients, and her own experiences, Dr. Copley developed a roadmap for healing the toxic emotions that come from being bonded by trauma in relationships. In Loving You is Hurting Me, Dr. Copley guides you through your trauma origins and into a life rich with meaning, loving connection, and inspiration. Drawing from groundbreaking science on trauma and its effects on the body, and from her own practice including a decade’s worth of research on trauma and intimacy, Dr. Copley presents an experiential and transformative approach unlike any other. Her program transforms your trauma bond into deep connection with the self and safe intimacy with others.
 

