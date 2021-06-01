Honey, Baby, Mine
Honey, Baby, Mine

by

by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781538710210

USD: $32  /  CAD: $40

ON SALE: September 13th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Entertainment & Performing Arts

PAGE COUNT: 336

Award-winning actress and activist Laura Dern and the woman she admires most, her mother — actress Diane Ladd —  take readers on a deeply personal tour of their lives, framed around their most honest conversations on love, life, success, and everything in between.

Award-winning actresses Laura Dern and Diane Ladd are the kind of women who draw strength from their lifelong friendships with other women, and most of all, from each other. Ever since Laura was born, the two have leaned on each other through   the trials of everyday life and the tribulations that come with even the most storied Hollywood careers. They were always close,  but when  Diane develops a sudden illness, their relationship grew even deeper.

When a doctor prescribed long walks to build back Diane's lung capacity, the pair began taking walks together every day. These short walks soon became epic ones, and the conversations the two women shared began to break down the traditional barriers between mothers and daughters. With topics ranging from ambition and legacy to intimacy and marriage, ranging from humorous to deeply poignant, nothing was off limits. By the time Diane was healed they were more than a close duo; they had covered tremendous ground and formed a true adult relationship. The result is a book that will make you want to call your own mom—a testament to the closeness that can be achieved when we are brave enough to speak our truths to those we love most.

