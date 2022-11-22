Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Dreams of Gods & Monsters
Dreams of Gods & Monsters

by Laini Taylor

On Sale

Apr 8, 2014

Page Count

624 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316285285

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Fantasy / General

Description

Two worlds threaten to crumble in the face of a common enemy in the epic conclusion to the New York Times bestselling Daughter of Smoke & Bone trilogy — now with a gorgeous new package!

What power can bruise the sky?

Two worlds are poised on the brink of a vicious war. By way of a staggering deception, Karou has taken control of the chimaera’s rebellion and is intent on steering its course away from dead-end vengeance. The future rests on her.

When the brutal angel emperor brings his army to the human world, Karou and Akiva are finally reunited — not in love, but in tentative alliance against their common enemy. It is a twisted version of their long-ago dream, and they begin to hope that it might forge a way forward for their people. And, perhaps, for themselves.

But with even bigger threats on the horizon, are Karou and Akiva strong enough to stand among the gods and monsters?

The New York Times bestselling Daughter of Smoke & Bone trilogy comes to a stunning conclusion as — from the streets of Rome to the caves of the Kirin and beyond — humans, chimaera, and seraphim strive, love, and die in an epic theater that transcends good and evil, right and wrong, friend and enemy.

