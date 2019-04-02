Confessions of a Scholarship Winner

Kristina Ellis was awarded a full scholarship through her PhD. How she managed to get that kind of a scholarship offer is revealed in this book. Raised by a single mother, Kristina appeared to have everything stacked against her – years of living below the poverty level, imperfect grades and sub-par SAT scores. Yet Kristina discovered the secrets to effectively presenting herself as a unique and desirable scholarship candidate. And she’s sharing her secrets for scholarship success with students (and their parents) so that they too can obtain money for college.