Confessions of a Scholarship Winner

The Secrets That Helped Me Win $500,000 in Free Money for College. How You Can Too.

by

Kristina Ellis was awarded a full scholarship through her PhD. How she managed to get that kind of a scholarship offer is revealed in this book. Raised by a single mother, Kristina appeared to have everything stacked against her – years of living below the poverty level, imperfect grades and sub-par SAT scores. Yet Kristina discovered the secrets to effectively presenting herself as a unique and desirable scholarship candidate. And she’s sharing her secrets for scholarship success with students (and their parents) so that they too can obtain money for college.
Genre: Nonfiction / Study Aids / Financial Aid

On Sale: April 16th 2013

Price: $14.99 / $19.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781617951572

Trade Paperback
