Fermented Vegetables
Creative Recipes for Fermenting 64 Vegetables & Herbs in Krauts, Kimchis, Brined Pickles, Chutneys, Relishes & Pastes
Contributors
Master the techniques for making sauerkraut, kimchi, pickles, and other savory, probiotic-rich foods in your own kitchen.This easy-to-follow, comprehensive guide presents more than 120 recipes for fermenting 64 different vegetables and herbs. Learn the basics, and then refine your technique as you expand your repertoire to include curried golden beets, pickled green coriander, and carrot kraut. With a variety of creative and healthy recipes, many of which can be made in batches as small as one pint, you’ll enjoy this fun and delicious way to preserve and eat your vegetables.
Excerpt
"Here, try this," we'd say as we thrust some new creation at our sometimes-skeptical children on the other side of the fork. It became habit for them, just something they did in our house with two fermentistas on the loose. Now and then they'd ask, hopefully, if we were ready to move on to become bakers or chocolatiers. Still, they always opened up and gave us their honest assessment and support.
Thank you, Jakob, Kelton, Dmitri, and Ariana.
Love, Mom & Pop
Contents
Dedication
Why We Ferment
Part 1 | Dipping into the Brine: Fermentation Fundamentals
Chapter 1 | Back to the Future: Vegetable Fermentation as Preservation
Chapter 2 | The Inner Life of Pickling: The Science behind Vegetable Fermentation
Chapter 3 | Crocks and Rocks: The Tools of the Trade
Part 2 | Mastering the Basics: Kraut, Condiments, Pickles, and Kimchi
Chapter 4 | Mastering Sauerkraut
Chapter 5 | Mastering Condiments: Variations on Kraut
Seasonings
Chapter 6 | Mastering Brine Pickling
Chapter 7 | Mastering Kimchi Basics
Chapter 8 | Practical Matters: Storage and Troubleshooting
Part 3 | In the Crock: Fermenting Vegetables A to Z
Garden Vegetables and Herbs
Arugula
Create Your Own Recipes
Asparagus
Basil
Basil Paste
Thai Basil Paste
Beans, Green
Beets
Simple Beet Kraut
Curried Golden Beets
Beet Kvass (Russel)
Golden Ginger Beet Kvass with Meyer Lemon
Broccoli
Brussels Sprouts
Create Your Own Recipes
Burdock (Gobo)
Burdock Kraut
Burdock Kimchi
Cabbage, Green and Savoy
Three Cs
Curtido
Juniper-Onion Kraut
Greek Lemon-Mint Kraut
Lemon-Dill Kraut
Scape Kraut
Smoky Kraut or Hot and Smoky Kraut
Wine Kraut
Za'atar Kraut
Large-Batch (Homesteader) Kraut
Large-Batch (Homesteader) Curtido
Large-Batch (Homesteader) Lemon-Dill Kraut
OlyKraut's Eastern European Sauerkraut
Create Your Own Recipes
Cabbage, Napa or Chinese
Sea-Chi (a.k.a. Sea Kimchi)
Andrew's Private Reserve Kimchi
Tsukemono (Japanese Pickled Cabbage)
Cabbage, Red
Create Your Own Recipes
Carrots
Fermented Carrot Sticks
Cauliflower
Curried CauliKraut
Edgy Veggies
Celeriac
Hungarian Celeriac
Create Your Own Recipes
Celery
Celery "Stuffing"
Celery-Mint Salad
Create Your Own Recipes
Chard
Cilantro (Coriander)
Cilantro "Salsa"
Collard Greens
Ethiopian-Inspired Collard Ferment
Corn
Create Your Own Recipes
Cucumbers
New York Deli–Style Pickles
IPA Pickles
Garlic Pickle Slices
Sweet Dill Relish (or Save-the-Pickle Relish)
Eggplant
Fermented Eggplant
Garlic Eggplant Wedding Pickles
Escarole
Create Your Own Recipes
Fennel
Fresh Fennel Kraut
Create Your Own Recipes
Garlic
Garlic Paste
Moroccan Garlic Paste
Brine-Pickled Garlic
Garlic Scapes
Grape Leaves
Horseradish
Horseradish Kraut
Jicama
Create Your Own Recipes
Kohlrabi
Kohlrabi Kraut
Leeks
Leek–Cracked Pepper Kraut
Create Your Own Recipes
Mushrooms
Create Your Own Recipes
Mustard Greens
Okahijiki Greens (Saltwort)
Okra
Spicy Okra Pickles
Onions
Simple Onion Relish
Onion and Pepper Relish
Onion Chutney
"Onion Soup" Seasoning
Cebollas Encurtidas (Pickled Onions)
Pak Choi (Bok Choy)
Parsley
Chimichurri
Parsnips
Create Your Own Recipes
Peas
Create Your Own Recipes
Peppers
Sambal
Sweet Pepper Salsa
Radicchio
Radishes
Sliced Radish Ferment
Create Your Own Recipes
Rapini (Broccoli Rabe)
Rapini Kimchi
Rhubarb
Rhubarb Relish
Fermented Rhubarb Infused with Ginger and Cardamom
Rutabaga
Scallions (Green Onions)
Shiso
Shiso Kraut
Shiso Gomashio
Spinach
Lemon Spinach
Sunchokes
Cultured Pickle Shop's Fennel and Sunchoke Kimchi
Sweet Potatoes
West African Sweet Potato Ferment
Tomatillos
Tomatoes
Turmeric
Turmeric Pepper Kraut
Create Your Own Recipes
Turnips
Sauerrüben I (Turnip Kraut, Shredded)
Sauerrüben II (Sliced with Black Pepper)
Sauerrüben III (Turnips, Rutabaga, Kohlrabi)
Create Your Own Recipes
Winter Squash
Holiday Squash Kraut
Squash Chutney
Create Your Own Recipes
Zucchini and Other Summer Squash
Create Your Own Recipes
Foraged Vegetables
Dandelion Flowers, Leaves, and Roots
Digestive Bitters
Lamb's-Quarters
Nettles
Fresh Nettle Kraut
Ramps
Watercress
Radish Cube Kimchi with Watercress (Kkakdugi)
Fruits
Apples
Farmhouse Culture's Apple-Fennel Kraut
Citrus Fruits
Preserved Limes
Preserved Lemons
Create Your Own Recipes
Cranberries
Part 4 | On the Plate
Chapter 9 | Breakfast: Culture for the Gutsy
Quick and Easy Breakfast Ideas
Savory Zucchini Muffins
Spiced Zucchini Muffins
Rancher Enchiladas
Smoky Kraut Quiche
Chapter 10 | Snacks: A Pickle a Day Keeps the Doctor Away
Brine Crisps
Brine Crackers
Pickled Almonds
Chipotle Kraut Dip
French Onion Dip
Sour Cream and Chives Dip
Black Bean Salsa
Radicchio Tapenade
Baba Ganoush
Kraut Balls
Pickle in a Blanket
Beet Kraut on Cucumbers
Smoky Dates
Chapter 11 | Lunch: Ferments on the Go
Quick and Easy Lunch Ideas
Tempeh Reuben
Tempeh Salad
Egg Salad 1
Egg Salad 2
Fish Tacos
Classic Bierocks
Gazpacho
Stuffed Portobellos
Sushi-Norimaki
Tempura
Bavarian Pickled Radish and Sausage Salad
Blaukraut with Blue Cheese and Walnuts
Celeriac Remoulade
Beet and Celery Salad
Wilted Spinach Salad with Rhubarb Relish
Tzatziki
Coleslaw
Almonnaise
Homemade Sunflower Mayonnaise
Cabbage Salsa
Ranch Slaw
Chapter 12 | Happy Hour: Crocktails
Brine-Ade
Brine G'spritzt
Chi-tini
The Dirty Kraut
Sidecar
Old-Fashioned
Jalapeño Shots
Kimchi Mary 1
Kimchi Mary 2
The Pickle Back
Chapter 13 | Dinner: Brine and Dine
Quick and Easy Dinner Ideas
Refried Beans
Blaukraut and Apple–Stuffed Pork Loin
Kraut-a-kópita (Spanakópita)
Sauerkraut Strudel
Rouladen
Kimchi Latkes
Rösti
Zucchini Curry
Polish Pickle Soup
Braised Blaukraut
Au Gratin Potatoes
Palestinian Lentils and Rice (a recipe from the West Bank)
Choucroute Garni
Zuurkoolstamppot
Grilled Chicken with Fermented Sweet Potatoes and Peanut Sauce
Zwiebelkuchen
Chapter 14 | Dessert: Really?
Northwest Gingered Carrot Cake
Chocolate Sauerkraut Cake with Coconut Kefir Glaze
Sauerkraut Coconut Macaroons
Rhubarb Fool
Appendix: Scum
Resources
Bibliography
Acknowledgments
Why We Ferment
Every artist was first an amateur.
—Ralph Waldo Emerson
There's more to fermented vegetables than probiotics, nutrient density, and food preservation. These three attributes are piquing people's interest, but to be honest, that's not enough. Just because you know something is good for you doesn't mean you're going to eat it. You have to want to eat fermented vegetables, to crave them, and the reason you will is flavor. You'll eat fermented vegetables because you want to, not because you should. Availability and ease of preparation are important, but incorporating fermented foods into your diet is, we believe, all about taste.
By fermenting, you'll unlock new, unimagined, complex, deep flavors. You'll experience the unique flavor that comes from time and place with each delicious batch.
We also know that no matter how delicious something is, if it's not easy to prepare at the end of a busy day, it won't make it to the dinner table. That's where fermentation comes in: You can make delicious, nutrient-dense fermented vegetables whenever you have the time. Later, when there are no fresh veggies in the crisper drawer, or you don't have the time to cook up something quick, you'll have instant side dishes, salads, or flavorful foods around which to build a meal. Fermented vegetables are the ultimate convenience food!
We were introduced to the Nourishing Traditions cookbook and the Weston A. Price Foundation on Christmas Eve in 1999, with an unusual gift from Kirsten's mother. This cookbook and the foundation marked the beginning of a growing interest in traditional foods such as whole raw milk, real butter, and fermented foods. That evening we'd eaten weisswurst and potato salad, a holiday tradition from Kirsten's Bavarian father. We were seated around the candlelit tree, passing around simple gifts, when Kirsten's mother handed us Sally Fallon's cookbook and a heavy box. "Be careful; keep it upright," she said, smiling. We opened the box to a crock full of bubbling fermenting cabbage. Despite her German heritage, Kirsten was a bit surprised. The fragrance soon overcame the pine scent of the tree, and the children's faces, lit by the candles, exhibited concern.
Little did we know that this was the beginning of our fermentation journey.
Five years later our homestead in southern Oregon was humming along. By then we were making our own cheeses and yogurts from the milk of our cows and goats. Our fruit trees produced enough apples, plums, and pears for long nights of canning preserves for our four children, who seemed to inhale jam. Christopher sometimes squirreled away enough fruit to make fermented libations, which helped to soothe the long hours. We were not, however, making more than simple sauerkraut.
Then Wild Fermentation, by Sandor Katz, arrived in the mail. We began to try different vegetables, and soon our fermentation equipment had grown from that Christmas crock to six Harsch crocks, all almost always packed with something from our kitchen garden or the farmers' market. This period centered on making nutritious, flavorful foods for our growing family.
In 2009, we were searching for a way for the farm to pay for itself. Although we'd been making cheese, bread, and cider for years, our valley was blessed with many other producers of those foodstuffs. We decided to produce interesting ferments, ones that highlighted locally grown foods and would inspire people to eat fermented vegetables daily. The beauty of the fermentation process lies in its ancient simplicity — we were able to start with very little capital compared to most small businesses.
Two years later we had a USDA-certified kitchen with two fermenting rooms built into the hillside along with five sinks, an 80-quart stainless steel bowl on wheels, a dozen 10-gallon ceramic crocks, a bunch of knives, and two large, noisy commercial refrigerators. We quickly built a loyal customer base through farmers' markets, demonstrations, classes, and selling our product in some local grocery stores, restaurants, and regional charcuteries. By all measures we were successful, a small but growing solar-powered farmstead business, sourcing local organic vegetables and producing food people loved.
That first year we developed close relationships with local farmers and experimented with making seasonal combinations. The phone would ring: "We have an abundance of garlic scapes. Can you do anything with them?" Usually the answer was, "Hmm, we can try." By the end of the season we'd produced 52 varieties of fermented vegetables that surprised and delighted our customers. Each week at the farmers' market, people were eager to discover what new flavor had emerged from the fermentation cave. It was so much fun . . .
Food processing became an important word combination to us. To move to the next level of success, we needed to standardize the food part and optimize the processing part.
The second fall, when the farmers' market ended and we began to focus on our commercial accounts, reality hit us: Grocery stores and restaurants wanted just a few consistent, inexpensive products. We started working through our production processes, looking for ways we could cut labor costs through automation. The rotary slicer that Christopher had mastered would need to be replaced with a monster food processor, capable of swallowing many whole cabbages per minute. We still needed a walk-in cooler to maximize preservation of the harvest.
The issues of scale, efficiency, and profitability pose quandaries for every small business. We thought there was something critical missing in this projected future — the artist. Our passion lies in the artistry, the attention to each individual flavor, the experimentation, and the discovery of tastes and colors that arise from concoctions that are put in the crock by either necessity or serendipity. One day we looked at each other and realized we couldn't continue down this commercial road.
We had, by this time, learned a lot about fermenting, and also a lot about what people look for in this artisan category of food. We decided to write a book to help you answer the three big questions we heard in our classes, at demo tables, and at our farmers' market stand:
What are the secrets to making a great batch?
Which veggies play well together in the crock, and which just shouldn't be fermented?
Because probiotic foods are so good for us, how can we enjoy them with every meal?
Fermenting vegetables is simple once you know the tricks. We believe that all of us should be making our own krauts and pickles and condiments.
About the Book
In Part 1, Dipping into the Brine: Fermentation Fundamentals, you'll learn the scientific nuts and bolts of fermentation. You'll read about what's happening under the brine and why this salty liquid is essential. There is a discussion on salt, which is really the only ingredient you'll need other than vegetables. We'll share some thoughts on fermentation as preservation and introduce you to the tools of the trade.
Part 2, Mastering the Basics: Kraut, Condiments, Pickles, and Kimchi, is a thorough tutorial on the ins and outs of fermenting vegetables. We'll guide you with words and pictures from the traditional — mastering sauerkraut, brine pickling, and kimchi — to the more contemporary condiments. This section also provides a troubleshooting guide, one based on years of answering questions in our fermentation classrooms.
In Part 3, In the Crock: Fermenting Vegetables A to Z, you'll learn how a variety of vegetables (including foraged and sea vegetables) and a few fruits perform in the crock. Along with recipes, we'll share suggestions and tips. This section will present a lot of ideas to inspire your own creations and let you in on our sometimes-humbling experiences in the kitchen and fermentation cave.
Part 4, On the Plate, gets us to the really good stuff: the eating. We had fun coming up with these recipes, sometimes just to hear our kids say, often woefully, "You're not going to put a ferment in that, are you?" We aim to rock sauerkraut's rap as a hot dog food and introduce new flavor profiles that will delight you and your family.
Throughout the book there are stories and recipes highlighting some of the professional fermentistas who bring this artisanal food to tables throughout the country.
Whether you're new to fermented vegetables or a lifelong devotee of the crock, this book has something for everyone. Let's get started.
Dipping into the Brine
Fermentation Fundamentals
Our society is built upon a hodgepodge of eating habits and cultural traditions, both lost and found. Everything from processed foods to whole foods and empty foods is available, and we see our health growing better or worse, depending on our choices. People have made lifestyle changes and tried diet after diet to find health. The 1970s brought us the back-to-the-land movement, Diet for a Small Planet (by Frances Moore Lappé), and macrobiotics. More recently, people have tried high-protein, low-carb recipes with the Atkins and Paleo diets, and fruitarians eat raw fruit only. At the same time, chefs around the country are taking foods to new places with flavor and textures.
Food celebrities such as Alice Waters of Chez Panisse and the food writer Mark Bittman have shown what's possible with simple but seasonal foods cooked to perfection, and Michael Pollan continues to push us to look squarely at how we grow and consume our food. The locavore movement and farm-to-table eating aim to address everything from small-farm economics and food safety and quality to eating seasonal foods produced locally. In 1999, Sally Fallon's Nourishing Traditions
