Fermented Vegetables

"Here, try this," we'd say as we thrust some new creation at our sometimes-skeptical children on the other side of the fork. It became habit for them, just something they did in our house with two fermentistas on the loose. Now and then they'd ask, hopefully, if we were ready to move on to become bakers or chocolatiers. Still, they always opened up and gave us their honest assessment and support.

Thank you, Jakob, Kelton, Dmitri, and Ariana.

Love, Mom & Pop

Contents

Why We Ferment

Part 1 | Dipping into the Brine: Fermentation Fundamentals

Chapter 1 | Back to the Future: Vegetable Fermentation as Preservation

Chapter 2 | The Inner Life of Pickling: The Science behind Vegetable Fermentation

Chapter 3 | Crocks and Rocks: The Tools of the Trade

Part 2 | Mastering the Basics: Kraut, Condiments, Pickles, and Kimchi

Chapter 4 | Mastering Sauerkraut

Chapter 5 | Mastering Condiments: Variations on Kraut

Chapter 6 | Mastering Brine Pickling

Chapter 7 | Mastering Kimchi Basics

Chapter 8 | Practical Matters: Storage and Troubleshooting

Part 3 | In the Crock: Fermenting Vegetables A to Z

Arugula

Asparagus

Basil

Basil Paste

Thai Basil Paste

Beans, Green

Beets

Simple Beet Kraut

Curried Golden Beets

Beet Kvass (Russel)

Golden Ginger Beet Kvass with Meyer Lemon

Broccoli

Brussels Sprouts

Burdock (Gobo)

Burdock Kraut

Burdock Kimchi

Cabbage, Green and Savoy

Three Cs

Curtido

Juniper-Onion Kraut

Greek Lemon-Mint Kraut

Lemon-Dill Kraut

Scape Kraut

Smoky Kraut or Hot and Smoky Kraut

Wine Kraut

Za'atar Kraut

Large-Batch (Homesteader) Kraut

Large-Batch (Homesteader) Curtido

Large-Batch (Homesteader) Lemon-Dill Kraut

OlyKraut's Eastern European Sauerkraut

Cabbage, Napa or Chinese

Sea-Chi (a.k.a. Sea Kimchi)

Andrew's Private Reserve Kimchi

Tsukemono (Japanese Pickled Cabbage)

Cabbage, Red

Carrots

Fermented Carrot Sticks

Cauliflower

Curried CauliKraut

Edgy Veggies

Celeriac

Hungarian Celeriac

Celery

Celery "Stuffing"

Celery-Mint Salad

Chard

Cilantro (Coriander)

Cilantro "Salsa"

Collard Greens

Ethiopian-Inspired Collard Ferment

Corn

Cucumbers

New York Deli–Style Pickles

IPA Pickles

Garlic Pickle Slices

Sweet Dill Relish (or Save-the-Pickle Relish)

Eggplant

Fermented Eggplant

Garlic Eggplant Wedding Pickles

Escarole

Fennel

Fresh Fennel Kraut

Garlic

Garlic Paste

Moroccan Garlic Paste

Brine-Pickled Garlic

Garlic Scapes

Grape Leaves

Horseradish

Horseradish Kraut

Jicama

Kohlrabi

Kohlrabi Kraut

Leeks

Leek–Cracked Pepper Kraut

Mushrooms

Mustard Greens

Okahijiki Greens (Saltwort)

Okra

Spicy Okra Pickles

Onions

Simple Onion Relish

Onion and Pepper Relish

Onion Chutney

"Onion Soup" Seasoning

Cebollas Encurtidas (Pickled Onions)

Pak Choi (Bok Choy)

Parsley

Chimichurri

Parsnips

Peas

Peppers

Sambal

Sweet Pepper Salsa

Radicchio

Radishes

Sliced Radish Ferment

Rapini (Broccoli Rabe)

Rapini Kimchi

Rhubarb

Rhubarb Relish

Fermented Rhubarb Infused with Ginger and Cardamom

Rutabaga

Scallions (Green Onions)

Shiso

Shiso Kraut

Shiso Gomashio

Spinach

Lemon Spinach

Sunchokes

Cultured Pickle Shop's Fennel and Sunchoke Kimchi

Sweet Potatoes

West African Sweet Potato Ferment

Tomatillos

Tomatoes

Turmeric

Turmeric Pepper Kraut

Turnips

Sauerrüben I (Turnip Kraut, Shredded)

Sauerrüben II (Sliced with Black Pepper)

Sauerrüben III (Turnips, Rutabaga, Kohlrabi)

Winter Squash

Holiday Squash Kraut

Squash Chutney

Zucchini and Other Summer Squash

Dandelion Flowers, Leaves, and Roots

Digestive Bitters

Lamb's-Quarters

Nettles

Fresh Nettle Kraut

Ramps

Watercress

Radish Cube Kimchi with Watercress (Kkakdugi)

Apples

Farmhouse Culture's Apple-Fennel Kraut

Citrus Fruits

Preserved Limes

Preserved Lemons

Cranberries

Part 4 | On the Plate

Chapter 9 | Breakfast: Culture for the Gutsy

Savory Zucchini Muffins

Spiced Zucchini Muffins

Rancher Enchiladas

Smoky Kraut Quiche

Chapter 10 | Snacks: A Pickle a Day Keeps the Doctor Away

Brine Crisps

Brine Crackers

Pickled Almonds

Chipotle Kraut Dip

French Onion Dip

Sour Cream and Chives Dip

Black Bean Salsa

Radicchio Tapenade

Baba Ganoush

Kraut Balls

Pickle in a Blanket

Beet Kraut on Cucumbers

Smoky Dates

Chapter 11 | Lunch: Ferments on the Go

Tempeh Reuben

Tempeh Salad

Egg Salad 1

Egg Salad 2

Fish Tacos

Classic Bierocks

Gazpacho

Stuffed Portobellos

Sushi-Norimaki

Tempura

Bavarian Pickled Radish and Sausage Salad

Blaukraut with Blue Cheese and Walnuts

Celeriac Remoulade

Beet and Celery Salad

Wilted Spinach Salad with Rhubarb Relish

Tzatziki

Coleslaw

Almonnaise

Homemade Sunflower Mayonnaise

Cabbage Salsa

Ranch Slaw

Chapter 12 | Happy Hour: Crocktails

Brine-Ade

Brine G'spritzt

Chi-tini

The Dirty Kraut

Sidecar

Old-Fashioned

Jalapeño Shots

Kimchi Mary 1

Kimchi Mary 2

The Pickle Back

Chapter 13 | Dinner: Brine and Dine

Refried Beans

Blaukraut and Apple–Stuffed Pork Loin

Kraut-a-kópita (Spanakópita)

Sauerkraut Strudel

Rouladen

Kimchi Latkes

Rösti

Zucchini Curry

Polish Pickle Soup

Braised Blaukraut

Au Gratin Potatoes

Palestinian Lentils and Rice (a recipe from the West Bank)

Choucroute Garni

Zuurkoolstamppot

Grilled Chicken with Fermented Sweet Potatoes and Peanut Sauce

Zwiebelkuchen

Chapter 14 | Dessert: Really?

Northwest Gingered Carrot Cake

Chocolate Sauerkraut Cake with Coconut Kefir Glaze

Sauerkraut Coconut Macaroons

Rhubarb Fool

Why We Ferment

Every artist was first an amateur.

—Ralph Waldo Emerson

There's more to fermented vegetables than probiotics, nutrient density, and food preservation. These three attributes are piquing people's interest, but to be honest, that's not enough. Just because you know something is good for you doesn't mean you're going to eat it. You have to want to eat fermented vegetables, to crave them, and the reason you will is flavor. You'll eat fermented vegetables because you want to, not because you should. Availability and ease of preparation are important, but incorporating fermented foods into your diet is, we believe, all about taste.

By fermenting, you'll unlock new, unimagined, complex, deep flavors. You'll experience the unique flavor that comes from time and place with each delicious batch.

We also know that no matter how delicious something is, if it's not easy to prepare at the end of a busy day, it won't make it to the dinner table. That's where fermentation comes in: You can make delicious, nutrient-dense fermented vegetables whenever you have the time. Later, when there are no fresh veggies in the crisper drawer, or you don't have the time to cook up something quick, you'll have instant side dishes, salads, or flavorful foods around which to build a meal. Fermented vegetables are the ultimate convenience food!

We were introduced to the Nourishing Traditions cookbook and the Weston A. Price Foundation on Christmas Eve in 1999, with an unusual gift from Kirsten's mother. This cookbook and the foundation marked the beginning of a growing interest in traditional foods such as whole raw milk, real butter, and fermented foods. That evening we'd eaten weisswurst and potato salad, a holiday tradition from Kirsten's Bavarian father. We were seated around the candlelit tree, passing around simple gifts, when Kirsten's mother handed us Sally Fallon's cookbook and a heavy box. "Be careful; keep it upright," she said, smiling. We opened the box to a crock full of bubbling fermenting cabbage. Despite her German heritage, Kirsten was a bit surprised. The fragrance soon overcame the pine scent of the tree, and the children's faces, lit by the candles, exhibited concern.

Little did we know that this was the beginning of our fermentation journey.

Five years later our homestead in southern Oregon was humming along. By then we were making our own cheeses and yogurts from the milk of our cows and goats. Our fruit trees produced enough apples, plums, and pears for long nights of canning preserves for our four children, who seemed to inhale jam. Christopher sometimes squirreled away enough fruit to make fermented libations, which helped to soothe the long hours. We were not, however, making more than simple sauerkraut.

Then Wild Fermentation, by Sandor Katz, arrived in the mail. We began to try different vegetables, and soon our fermentation equipment had grown from that Christmas crock to six Harsch crocks, all almost always packed with something from our kitchen garden or the farmers' market. This period centered on making nutritious, flavorful foods for our growing family.

In 2009, we were searching for a way for the farm to pay for itself. Although we'd been making cheese, bread, and cider for years, our valley was blessed with many other producers of those foodstuffs. We decided to produce interesting ferments, ones that highlighted locally grown foods and would inspire people to eat fermented vegetables daily. The beauty of the fermentation process lies in its ancient simplicity — we were able to start with very little capital compared to most small businesses.

Two years later we had a USDA-certified kitchen with two fermenting rooms built into the hillside along with five sinks, an 80-quart stainless steel bowl on wheels, a dozen 10-gallon ceramic crocks, a bunch of knives, and two large, noisy commercial refrigerators. We quickly built a loyal customer base through farmers' markets, demonstrations, classes, and selling our product in some local grocery stores, restaurants, and regional charcuteries. By all measures we were successful, a small but growing solar-powered farmstead business, sourcing local organic vegetables and producing food people loved.

That first year we developed close relationships with local farmers and experimented with making seasonal combinations. The phone would ring: "We have an abundance of garlic scapes. Can you do anything with them?" Usually the answer was, "Hmm, we can try." By the end of the season we'd produced 52 varieties of fermented vegetables that surprised and delighted our customers. Each week at the farmers' market, people were eager to discover what new flavor had emerged from the fermentation cave. It was so much fun . . .

Food processing became an important word combination to us. To move to the next level of success, we needed to standardize the food part and optimize the processing part.

The second fall, when the farmers' market ended and we began to focus on our commercial accounts, reality hit us: Grocery stores and restaurants wanted just a few consistent, inexpensive products. We started working through our production processes, looking for ways we could cut labor costs through automation. The rotary slicer that Christopher had mastered would need to be replaced with a monster food processor, capable of swallowing many whole cabbages per minute. We still needed a walk-in cooler to maximize preservation of the harvest.

The issues of scale, efficiency, and profitability pose quandaries for every small business. We thought there was something critical missing in this projected future — the artist. Our passion lies in the artistry, the attention to each individual flavor, the experimentation, and the discovery of tastes and colors that arise from concoctions that are put in the crock by either necessity or serendipity. One day we looked at each other and realized we couldn't continue down this commercial road.

We had, by this time, learned a lot about fermenting, and also a lot about what people look for in this artisan category of food. We decided to write a book to help you answer the three big questions we heard in our classes, at demo tables, and at our farmers' market stand:

What are the secrets to making a great batch?

Which veggies play well together in the crock, and which just shouldn't be fermented?

Because probiotic foods are so good for us, how can we enjoy them with every meal?

Fermenting vegetables is simple once you know the tricks. We believe that all of us should be making our own krauts and pickles and condiments.

About the Book

In Part 1, Dipping into the Brine: Fermentation Fundamentals, you'll learn the scientific nuts and bolts of fermentation. You'll read about what's happening under the brine and why this salty liquid is essential. There is a discussion on salt, which is really the only ingredient you'll need other than vegetables. We'll share some thoughts on fermentation as preservation and introduce you to the tools of the trade.

Part 2, Mastering the Basics: Kraut, Condiments, Pickles, and Kimchi, is a thorough tutorial on the ins and outs of fermenting vegetables. We'll guide you with words and pictures from the traditional — mastering sauerkraut, brine pickling, and kimchi — to the more contemporary condiments. This section also provides a troubleshooting guide, one based on years of answering questions in our fermentation classrooms.

In Part 3, In the Crock: Fermenting Vegetables A to Z, you'll learn how a variety of vegetables (including foraged and sea vegetables) and a few fruits perform in the crock. Along with recipes, we'll share suggestions and tips. This section will present a lot of ideas to inspire your own creations and let you in on our sometimes-humbling experiences in the kitchen and fermentation cave.

Part 4, On the Plate, gets us to the really good stuff: the eating. We had fun coming up with these recipes, sometimes just to hear our kids say, often woefully, "You're not going to put a ferment in that, are you?" We aim to rock sauerkraut's rap as a hot dog food and introduce new flavor profiles that will delight you and your family.

Throughout the book there are stories and recipes highlighting some of the professional fermentistas who bring this artisanal food to tables throughout the country.

Whether you're new to fermented vegetables or a lifelong devotee of the crock, this book has something for everyone. Let's get started.

Dipping into the Brine

Fermentation Fundamentals

Our society is built upon a hodgepodge of eating habits and cultural traditions, both lost and found. Everything from processed foods to whole foods and empty foods is available, and we see our health growing better or worse, depending on our choices. People have made lifestyle changes and tried diet after diet to find health. The 1970s brought us the back-to-the-land movement, Diet for a Small Planet (by Frances Moore Lappé), and macrobiotics. More recently, people have tried high-protein, low-carb recipes with the Atkins and Paleo diets, and fruitarians eat raw fruit only. At the same time, chefs around the country are taking foods to new places with flavor and textures.

Food celebrities such as Alice Waters of Chez Panisse and the food writer Mark Bittman have shown what's possible with simple but seasonal foods cooked to perfection, and Michael Pollan continues to push us to look squarely at how we grow and consume our food. The locavore movement and farm-to-table eating aim to address everything from small-farm economics and food safety and quality to eating seasonal foods produced locally. In 1999, Sally Fallon's Nourishing Traditions