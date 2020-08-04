Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

There's No Ham in Hamburger

There's No Ham in Hamburger

Facts and Folklore About Our Favorite Foods

From hot dogs and hamburgers to ice cream and pizza, this fascinating nonfiction middle grade book is full of fun facts and stories of the origins of some of America’s most popular foods.

Why is there no ham in hamburgers? How did we make ice cream before we could make ice? How did hot dogs get their name? From the origins of pizza (which got a big boost from Clarence Birdseye, of all people) to the Cornell professor who invented chicken fingers, There’s No Ham in Hamburgers has all the ingredients for an entertaining and educational middle-grade read. Packed with informative sidebars, recipes, and experiments, along with fabulously funny illustrations by Peter Donnelly, this book is a reading recipe that kids will sink their teeth into!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Cooking & Food

On Sale: April 6th 2021

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9780762498079

