Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

New Kim Stanley Robinson Novel #3

New Kim Stanley Robinson Novel #3

by

From the visionary, New York Times bestselling author of New York 2140 comes a near-future novel that is a gripping exploration of climate change, technology, politics, and the human behaviors that drive these forces.


Also by Kim Stanley Robinson:
Red Moon
New York 2140
2312
Aurora
Shaman
Read More

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Hard Science Fiction

On Sale: October 6th 2020

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 480

ISBN-13: 9780316300162

Orbit Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews