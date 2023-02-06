Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Ode to Hip-Hop Trivia Deck and Guidebook
Description
This fun and challenging game offers hip-hop listeners 200 questions to test their knowledge of the genre! Set includes:
- Trivia Deck: 50 full-color printed cards filled with trivia questions (4 per card, for a total of 200 questions)
- Range of Eras and Subjects: Questions on hip-hop history cover a range of subjects from iconic album releases to key players to little known facts, from hip-hop's birth in the Bronx through modern day; cards measure 3 x 5 inches
- Keepsake Box: Cards are housed in full-color printed keepsake box with magnetic closure
- Entertain Like a Pro: This game works for solo play as well as groups of 2, 3, or more
- Perfect Gift: A fun and meaningful deck for anyone who appreciates this iconic genre
