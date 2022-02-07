Myth America
Myth America

Historians Take On the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past

by Kevin M. Kruse

by Julian E. Zelizer

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781541601390

USD: $32  /  CAD: $40

ON SALE: October 18th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / History / United States / 20th Century

PAGE COUNT: 368

America’s top historians set the record straight on the most pernicious myths about our nation’s past 
 
The United States is in the grip of a crisis of bad history. Distortions of the past promoted in the conservative media have led large numbers of Americans to believe in fictions over facts, making constructive dialogue impossible and imperiling our democracy.  
 
In Myth America, Kevin M. Kruse and Julian E. Zelizer have assembled an all-star team of fellow historians to push back against this misinformation. The contributors debunk narratives that portray the New Deal and Great Society as failures, immigrants as hostile invaders, and feminists as anti-family warriors—among numerous other partisan lies. Based on a firm foundation of historical scholarship, their findings revitalize our understanding of American history. 
 
Replacing myths with research and reality, Myth America is essential reading amid today’s heated debates about our nation’s past. 

