Crazy for You

There are more than one thousand Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous (SLAA) groups in the United States, but love and sex addition is relatively new in the world of psychology and self-help. Psychologist and bestselling memoirist Kerry Cohen can testify that it is a real problem, one that she sees in her practice, and one that deserves a new self-help approach.Love and sex addiction is shrouded in secrecy and shame; it’s not yet listed in the DSM–nor is its treatment included in most training programs for counselors. This leaves countless people who are addicts–or somewhere on the spectrum–with few resources. This includes the many who have recurring issues with relationships and intimacy but may not know they fall on the love and sex addiction spectrum. Cohen knows the process personally and professionally; her guide helps readers to determine where they are on the spectrum–and how to get the help they need to have loving, fulfilling relationships.