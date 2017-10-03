Peter Powers and His Fantastic Family!

If you like the Avengers, Justice League, or The Incredibles, then you’ll love this family of superheroes! This new chapter book series is perfect for reluctant readers.





For a long time, Peter Powers thought he had the lamest super powers ever. All he could do was make ice cubes with his fingers. But after lots of practice, Peter grew better and stronger. He’s finally on his way to being a real superhero…





Now, his family’s treating him with the respect he deserves. In fact, they’ve never been nicer. So why does Peter feel like something’s wrong? And what does it have to do with Grandpa’s new ex-girlfriend, Lady Diablo? Peter and his super-powered friends better figure it out fast, or this might be the end of the Powers family!





This title is the eighth chapter book in a new series of exciting stories about a young boy who has some rather crummy (and hilarious!) superpowers. Each story is full of humor, action, and fun, but the charm can be found in the heartfelt message about the power of family, friends, and having confidence.



