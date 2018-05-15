Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Corporation Wars Trilogy

by

From Arthur C. Clarke Award-nominated author Ken MacLeod, an action-packed space opera told against a backdrop of interstellar drone warfare, virtual reality, and an A.I. revolution.

In deep space, ruthless corporations vie for control of scattered mining colonies, and war is an ever-present threat.

Led by Seba, a newly sentient mining reboot, an AI revolution grows. Fighting them is Carlos, a grunt who is reincarnated over and over again to keep the “freeboots” in check. But he’s not sure whether he’s on the right side.

Against a backdrop of interstellar drone combat Carlos and Seba must either find a way to rise above the games their masters are playing or die. And even dying might not be the end of it.

The Corporation Wars
The Corporation Wars: Dissidence
The Corporation Wars: Insurgence
The Corporation Wars: Emergence
Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: December 11th 2018

Price: $3.99 / $3.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 896

ISBN-13: 9780316489218

