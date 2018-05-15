Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Corporation Wars Trilogy
From Arthur C. Clarke Award-nominated author Ken MacLeod, an action-packed space opera told against a backdrop of interstellar drone warfare, virtual reality, and an A.I. revolution.
In deep space, ruthless corporations vie for control of scattered mining colonies, and war is an ever-present threat.
Led by Seba, a newly sentient mining reboot, an AI revolution grows. Fighting them is Carlos, a grunt who is reincarnated over and over again to keep the “freeboots” in check. But he’s not sure whether he’s on the right side.
Against a backdrop of interstellar drone combat Carlos and Seba must either find a way to rise above the games their masters are playing or die. And even dying might not be the end of it.
The Corporation Wars
The Corporation Wars: Dissidence
The Corporation Wars: Insurgence
The Corporation Wars: Emergence
