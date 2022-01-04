A beloved musician shares her heart-wrenching story about how an abusive relationship helped her realize the importance of gaining freedom, letting go of expectations, and embracing the beautiful reality of who you already are.



Unspoken expectations surround us. In culture, in the church, and in general. If they weren't pushed on you as a child, you're now scrolling through them as an adult. You should look like this, talk like that, dress like them. Own a house that looks like Joanna Gaines just decorated. Be as fit as your favorite Instagram mom, who somehow works out on her Peloton while balancing a newborn on one hip and her side hustle on the other. And, by the way, are you really in counseling this early in your marriage?

The expectations surrounding us, particularly women, are ridiculous. What if we didn't try to fulfill them and instead started believing the promises Jesus fulfilled? What if we didn't cave to the expectation to look and behave how people want us to, and started looking at ourselves the way God sees us? What if we didn't do everything the way we've always been told it has to be done, and started walking in bold, audacious faith?

In Over It, Kelsey Taylor Grimm doesn't show her best and hide the rest. Through the transparent telling of her own story, from an extensive, sexually and emotionally abusive relationship, to her ascension in the music industry, she invites you into her living room to talk through the ridiculous expectations of who you're supposed to be, and encourages the reader to embrace the beautiful realities of who you already are.