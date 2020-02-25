Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Grace for President

“Where are the girls?” When Grace’s teacher reveals that the United States has never had a female president, Grace decides to be the first. And she immediately starts off her political career as a candidate the school’s mock election! Author Kelly DiPucchio not only gives readers a fun introduction to the American electoral system, but also teaches them the value of hard work, courage, and independent thought–and offers an inspiring example of how to choose our leaders.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / School & Education

On Sale: October 4th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368041683

Edition: Enhanced Edition

