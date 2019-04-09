Moon Northern California Road Trips

Discover an iconic city, stroll along the foggy cliffs of the coast, and climb the peaks of the Sierra Nevadas with Moon Northern California Road Trip. Inside you’ll find:

Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: With lists of the best places for hikes, wine-tasting, water sports, and more, you can take on the steep streets of San Francisco, sample wine at its source in Sonoma, and pitch a tent in the pines of Yosemite. Spot whales in Bodega Bay, hike through towering redwoods or up to the active volcano Mount Lassen, and raft down the Sacramento River

Flexible Itineraries: Drive the entire 21-day road trip or take shorter getaways throughout NorCal like three-day road trips in Wine Country, Lake Tahoe, Monterey and Big Sur, and more

Maps and Driving Tools: Easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions, and full-color photos throughout

Local Expertise: Northern Californians Stuart Thornton and Kayla Anderson share their tips on where to stop and what to see

How to Plan Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas and how to avoid traffic, plus tips for driving in different road and weather conditions and suggestions for LGBTQ travelers, seniors, and road-trippers with kids

Coverage of San Francisco, Wine Country, Sonoma and Mendocino Coasts, North Coast and Redwoods, Shasta and Lassen, Lake Tahoe, Eastern Sierra Lakes, Yosemite, and Monterey and Big Sur, plus Ashland, Oregon

With flexible itineraries for weekend getaways and practical tips for driving the full loop, Moon Northern California Road Trip gets you ready to fill up the tank and hit the road.





