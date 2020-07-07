



Perhaps you need something greater than yourself to hold you, safely guide your way through a desperate situation, and answer your fervent prayer.

Have you wondered if something you experienced could be considered a miracle? Perhaps, at just the right time, you receive an encouraging text from a friend across the country. Or maybe it was much more dramatic. Something life-altering such as a split-second decision, an instinct, to slow your car just before the vehicle in front of you lost control. Regardless of its nature, once you have a miracle experience, big or small, you are never the same. You are changed by your miracle.

By exploring their own experiences, searching out religious texts, and collecting stories shared by others, the authors have compiled what they believe is the truest meaning of miracles. The Miracle Collectors offers inspirational stories of miracles that ripple through time and space changing the lives of others.

Readers will learn to recognize and celebrate miracles for the gift of grace that they are.