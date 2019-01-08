Discover God in everyting you do as “How-To Expert” Katie Brown teaches you to slow down, pay attention, and find your footing during tough times.





Brown is known as a “Lifestyle Diva.” Through her TV shows, books, blogs and social platforms she offers her 1+ million fans both inspiration and guidance on how to create a rich, abundant life decorating their homes, creating fabulous meals and hosting memorable events. However, these are the small things that decorate our lives. Brown believes that the real beauty, the real color, can only be achieved by tuning into the ultimate expert-God. Brown shares how she has found God outside the church walls by embracing the sacred as a natural part of everyday life.





DARE TO SEE includes 30 personal essays that illuminate how Brown has found God’s presence in her own real-life experiences from early childhood to the present. From being a victim of a drive-by shooting, experiencing incredible career success or searching for family fulfillment, Brown’s stories will resonate with anyone whose life has been touched by doubt, hurt, defeat, understanding, love, abundance and hope.





In DARE TO SEE, Brown shows us how to discover God everywhere we go and in nearly everything we do as we learn to pay attention, slow down, live with purpose, and fully, joyfully see all we’ve been given.



