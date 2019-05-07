Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Order Now

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Walmart
Target
Books-A-Million
Powell's
Indiebound

About the Book

Discover God in everything you do as “How-To Expert” Katie Brown teaches you to slow down, pay attention, and find your footing during tough times.
Brown is known as a “Lifestyle Diva.” Through her TV shows, books, blogs and social platforms she offers her 1+ million fans both inspiration and guidance on how to create a rich, abundant life decorating their homes, creating fabulous meals and hosting memorable events. However, these are the small things that decorate our lives. Brown believes that the real beauty, the real color, can only be achieved by tuning into the ultimate expert-God. Brown shares how she has found God outside the church walls by embracing the sacred as a natural part of everyday life.
DARE TO SEE includes 30 personal essays that illuminate how Brown has found God’s presence in her own real-life experiences from early childhood to the present. From being a victim of a drive-by shooting, experiencing incredible career success or searching for family fulfillment, Brown’s stories will resonate with anyone whose life has been touched by doubt, hurt, defeat, understanding, love, abundance and hope.
In DARE TO SEE, Brown shows us how to discover God everywhere we go and in nearly everything we do as we learn to pay attention, slow down, live with purpose, and fully, joyfully see all we’ve been given.

Meet The Author: Katie Brown

For almost two decades, KATIE BROWN has transformed the art of homemade into a worldwide brand, delivering how-to information for people passionate about cooking, gardening, crafting, decorating, entertaining and family. Her enthusiasm, humor and down-home, all-American personality brings delight to her audiences and instills trust in her brand. People Magazine has hailed Katie as “TV’s meat-and-potatoes Martha Stewart,” and USA Today calls her “the doyenne of domesticity for a new generation. In a Guideposts cover story, she was described as a “laid-back lifestyle expert.” She and her husband live in Ridgefield, CT.

Discover More

Reader Reviews

What's Inside

Read More Read Less
Dare to See

Dare to See

Discovering God in the Everyday

by

TV personality and art-of-living expert Katie Brown shows us how to find our footing in tough times and discover God everywhere we go and in everything we do.

Brown is known as a “How-To Expert” and “Lifestyle Diva.” Through her TV shows, books, blogs and social platforms she offers her 1+ million fans both inspiration and guidance on how to create a rich, abundant life decorating their homes, creating fabulous meals and hosting memorable events. However, these are the small things that decorate our lives. Brown believes that the real beauty, the real color, can only be achieved by tuning into the ultimate expert-God. Brown shares how she has found God outside the church walls by embracing the sacred as a natural part of everyday life.

DARE TO SEE includes 30 personal essays that illuminate how Brown has found God’s presence in her own real-life experiences from early childhood to the present. From being a victim of a drive-by shooting, experiencing incredible career success or searching for family fulfillment, Brown’s stories will resonate with anyone whose life has been touched by doubt, hurt, defeat, understanding, love, abundance and hope.

In DARE TO SEE, Brown shows us how to discover God everywhere we go and in nearly everything we do as we learn to pay attention, slow down, live with purpose, and fully, joyfully see all we’ve been given.


Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Personal Growth

On Sale: September 24th 2019

Price: $24 / $30 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9781546017318

Faith Words Logo Artboard 2
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy