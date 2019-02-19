Hooray! It's Easter Day!

In this lively VeggieTales book, the Veggies are celebrating Easterâ??coloring eggs, enjoying baskets of candy, and dressing in their Easter Sunday best. There’s so much about Easter that is fun! But the Veggies know that the real joy of Easter is that Jesus rose from the dead on that first Easter Day. Children will love the colorful art featuring their favorite Veggie friends. Parents can use this book to introduce little ones to the reason we rejoice at Easter and all year longâ??Jesus is risen!