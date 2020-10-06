In this "deeply satisfying" thriller, Detective Betty Rhyzyk is up against a string of mysterious assassinations, an increasingly reckless partner, and her worst fear—desk duty—when she decides to go rogue . . . heading straight into the dark underworld of Dallas's most dangerous drug cartel (The Washington Post).



A SUE GRAFTON MEMORIAL AWARD NOMINEE

Not much can make Detective Betty Rhyzyk flinch. But when forced into therapy, a desk assignment, and domestic bliss following a terrifying run-in with an apocalyptic cult, she’s having trouble readjusting to life as it once was. At home, she struggles to connect with her loving wife, Jackie. At work, someone has been assassinating confidential informants. To make matters worse, Betty’s partner seems to be increasingly dependent on the painkillers he was prescribed for injuries he sustained narrowly rescuing her.



Betty’s at the point of breaking when she decides to go rogue, on a chase that will lead her to the dark heart of a drug cartel terrorizing Dallas, and straight to the crooked cops who plan to profit from it all.



"A labyrinth of a police procedural punctuated by non-stop action . . . Gripping." —Associated Press