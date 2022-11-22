"The pressing social problems we face today require creative leadership. This book will teach you what you need to know to be a good social entrepreneur."—Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize winner and author of the New York Times bestseller Banker to the Poor

"Shows how to scale an impact organization and, in so doing, change the world for the better."—Charles Best, Founder and CEO, DonorsChoose

"An invaluable resource for the next generation of changemakers."—Wendy Kopp, Founder, Teach for America, cofounder and CEO, Teach for All

"An inspiring must-read, with an empathetic voice, for all of us aspiring to maximize our social value through our organizations, work, and lives."—Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, Founder/CEO, laaf.org, author of Giving 2.0, Founder/Chairman, Stanford Center on Philanthropy & Civil Society, Founder/Chairman Emeritus, Silicon Valley Social Venture Fund

"Reveals the secret sauce behind the most influential nonprofits of our time, telling their stories in memorable ways that every nonprofit leader can learn from."—Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation

"Social Startup Success is a marvelous compilation of stories of some of the most inspiring leaders of our time."—Bill Drayton, CEO of Ashoka: Everyone a Changemaker

"An insightful and highly useful guide that breaks down how organizations maximize their impact and create lasting change. An important contribution to the field."—David Bornstein, author of How to Change the World:Social Entrepreneurs and the Power of New Ideas

"Social Startup Success covers all of the important building blocks...necessary for early stage organizations to succeed and build a strong foundation for further scale."—Heather McLeod Grant, Cofounder, Open Impact, and author of Forces for Good

"[A] no-nonsense, energetic guide...Kelly hits her target perfectly, and this is a must-read for anyone who wants to combine a lucrative career with work for the greater good."—Publishers Weekly