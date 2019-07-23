Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

On Crusade

More Tales of the Knights Templar

by

The bestselling author of the Deryni fantasy series has compiled a new collection of stories about a mysterious and romantic order of medieval knights, featuring tales written by Andre Norton, Deborah Turner Harris, and other of today’s leading fantasists.
Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy

On Sale: May 30th 2009

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9780446561235

What's Inside

