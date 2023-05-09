Dark Succession

The New York Times bestselling author of Wicked Beauty delivers a smoking hot series about the O'Malley family–wealthy, powerful, dangerous and seething with scandal.



Teague O'Malley hates pretty much everything associated with his family's name. And when his father orders him to marry Callista Sheridan to create a "business" alliance, Teague's ready to tell his dad exactly where he can stuff his millions. But then Teague actually meets his new fiancee, sees the bruises on her neck and the fight still left in her big blue eyes, and vows he will do everything in his power to protect her.



Everyone knows the O'Malleys have a dangerous reputation. But Callie wasn't aware just what that meant until she saw Teague, the embodiment of lethal grace and coiled power. His slightest touch sizzles through her. But the closer they get, the more trouble they're in. Because Callie's keeping a dark secret-and what Teague doesn't know could get him killed.