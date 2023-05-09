Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Dark Succession
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 9, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The New York Times bestselling author of Wicked Beauty delivers a smoking hot series about the O'Malley family–wealthy, powerful, dangerous and seething with scandal.
Teague O'Malley hates pretty much everything associated with his family's name. And when his father orders him to marry Callista Sheridan to create a "business" alliance, Teague's ready to tell his dad exactly where he can stuff his millions. But then Teague actually meets his new fiancee, sees the bruises on her neck and the fight still left in her big blue eyes, and vows he will do everything in his power to protect her.
Everyone knows the O'Malleys have a dangerous reputation. But Callie wasn't aware just what that meant until she saw Teague, the embodiment of lethal grace and coiled power. His slightest touch sizzles through her. But the closer they get, the more trouble they're in. Because Callie's keeping a dark secret-and what Teague doesn't know could get him killed.
Teague O'Malley hates pretty much everything associated with his family's name. And when his father orders him to marry Callista Sheridan to create a "business" alliance, Teague's ready to tell his dad exactly where he can stuff his millions. But then Teague actually meets his new fiancee, sees the bruises on her neck and the fight still left in her big blue eyes, and vows he will do everything in his power to protect her.
Everyone knows the O'Malleys have a dangerous reputation. But Callie wasn't aware just what that meant until she saw Teague, the embodiment of lethal grace and coiled power. His slightest touch sizzles through her. But the closer they get, the more trouble they're in. Because Callie's keeping a dark secret-and what Teague doesn't know could get him killed.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"Dark, dirty, and dead sexy."—Tiffany Reisz, bestselling author of the Original Sinners series
"Roberts easily pulls off the modern marriage-of-convenience trope...This is a compulsively readable book! It's more than just sexy times, too, though they are plentiful and hot! It's also the gangster politics, familial responsibility and just the right amount of suspense that makes this a yummy read and an excellent start to a new series."
—Romantic Times
—Romantic Times
"Romeo and Juliet meets The Godfather... Unpredictable, emotionally gripping, sensual and action-packed, The Marriage Contract has everything you could possibly need or want in a story to grab and hold your attention."
—Nose Stuck in a Book
—Nose Stuck in a Book
"Sexy, suspenseful and flat-out fun.... I seriously loved The Marriage Contract. Full of heart and love to suspense and intrigue, the story of two warring families coming together will be sure to make you fall in love with the characters as they fall in love with each other."
—Books by Mig
—Books by Mig
"Teague O'Malley - can I get a swoon?!? I adored him from the first time he was on the page, and he just got better and better."
—BJ's Book Blog
—BJ's Book Blog
"A definite roller coaster of intrigue, drama, pain, heartache, romance and more. The steamy parts were super steamy, the dramatic parts delivered with a perfect amount of flare."
—A Love Affair with Books
—A Love Affair with Books
"This series is a hit all around, and I'm already loving it."
—The Book Cellar
—The Book Cellar