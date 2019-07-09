Drinking with Chickens

Lilac Apricot Rum Sour

Meyer Lemon + Rosemary Old Fashioned

Rhubarb Rose Cobbler

Blackberry Sage Spritz

Cantaloupe Mint Rum Punch

To add some spice to your happy hour, shake a tail feather and drink with chickens, or just wish you could! Author Kate Richards serves up cocktails made for Instagram with the spoils of her Southern California garden, chicken friends by her side. Enjoy any (or all) of the deliciously quaffable drinks inside, such as:Cocktails are arranged seasonally, and are 100% accessible for those of us without perpetually sunny backyard gardens at our disposal.will quickly become a boozy favorite, perfect for gifting or for hoarding all for yourself. You don’t need chickens to enjoy these drinks or the colorful photos, but be careful, because you may even find yourself aspiring to be, as Kate is, a homeoverrun by gorgeous, loud, early-rising egg-laying ladies, and in need of a very strong drink.