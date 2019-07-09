Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Drinking with Chickens
Free-Range Cocktails for the Happiest Hour
It’s drinks, it’s chickens: It’s the cocktail book you didn’t know you needed!Read More
To add some spice to your happy hour, shake a tail feather and drink with chickens, or just wish you could! Author Kate Richards serves up cocktails made for Instagram with the spoils of her Southern California garden, chicken friends by her side. Enjoy any (or all) of the deliciously quaffable drinks inside, such as:
To add some spice to your happy hour, shake a tail feather and drink with chickens, or just wish you could! Author Kate Richards serves up cocktails made for Instagram with the spoils of her Southern California garden, chicken friends by her side. Enjoy any (or all) of the deliciously quaffable drinks inside, such as:
- Lilac Apricot Rum Sour
- Meyer Lemon + Rosemary Old Fashioned
- Rhubarb Rose Cobbler
- Blackberry Sage Spritz
- Cantaloupe Mint Rum Punch
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use