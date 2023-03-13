Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Hot and Bothered
This item is a preorder and the product is expected to ship on or around July 18, 2023.
Description
A Fire They Can’t Put Out . . .
Although her baby boy keeps her plate full, Jules Kilroy is ready to take her love life off the back burner. Despite a bevy of eligible bachelors, it’s her best friend, Taddeo DeLuca, who is fueling her hormones with a generous serving of his mouth-watering Italian sexiness. But Jules learned her lesson once before when she went in for a kiss, only to have Tad reject her. She’s vowed never to blur the lines again . . .
After a lifetime of excuses and false starts, Tad has finally opened a wine bar, a deal made even sweeter when Jules joins his staff. Lovers come and go, and he’s had his share, but friendships like theirs last forever. Still, ever since he tasted her luscious lips, he can’t stop fantasizing about what could be. Then she joins an online dating site-and the thought of his Jules with another man makes Tad’s blood boil. Even if he gets burned, Tad can’t stop himself from turning up the heat this time.
What's Inside
Praise
"Truly one of the best books I have read in a while - LOVED IT!" on Feel the Heat—My Book Addiction Reviews
" I loved everything about this book and look forward to the next installment of this wonderful new series. RUN to your nearest book store or download a copy to your eReader! You will be sharing this story with all of your friends it is that good!"—Harlequin Junkie
"If you like a storyline with heat both in and out of the kitchen, FEEL THE HEAT is a quick read for the romantic heart in all of us."
—The Reading Cafe
—The Reading Cafe