Free shipping on orders $35+

The Show Must Go On!
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Show Must Go On!

by Kate Klise

by M. Sarah Klise

Regular Price $15.95

Regular Price $21.95 CAD

Hardcover
Trade Paperback
Hardcover
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $15.95

Regular Price $21.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 10, 2013. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 10, 2013

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

algonquin-young-readers

ISBN-13

9781616202446

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Performing Arts / Circus

Description

In their trademark style, author Kate Klise and illustrator M. Sarah Klise blend a story bursting with jokes, puns, and wordplay with illustrations, signs, letters, recipes, and bold graphics to introduce Three-Ring Rascals.

When Sir Sidney, a kindly old circus owner, becomes too tired to travel with his show, he places a Help Wanted ad in the newspaper. Enter Barnabas Brambles: “I have a degree in lion taming from the University of Piccadilly Circus.” But does Leo the lion need taming? Will Elsa the elephant still get her gourmet peanuts? And what will Brambles say when he discovers Bert and Gert—two mice who travel with the circus on popcorn cleanup patrol?

Brambles has big plans: More cities! More shows! No more free popcorn. Soon he’s made a big mess of Sir Sidney’s Circus, but Leo, Elsa, Bert, Gert, and the rest of the performers agree: The Show Must Go On!

Black and white line drawings throughout.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Entertaining . . . Most children will agree the book is ‘smafunderful (smart + fun + wonderful).’” --Kirkus Reviews

“[A] sweetly nutty kickoff to the Klise sisters’ Three Ring Rascals series. Cartoon spot illustrations play up the comical mood . . . in this free-spirited story that concludes with a lesson in kindness and a promise of more fun to come.” --Publishers Weekly

“Beginning chapter-book readers will thoroughly enjoy this fun and fast-paced title, which has lessons in kindness along the way.” --School Library Journal

“The Klises maintain a light touch with the messaging, giving the book a comforting thematic unity around the importance of kindness; and humor is apparent in every detail, from the smallest conversational exchanges to the extravagantly silly set pieces that mark the book’s major plot points. Readers will eagerly await the next volume of over-the-(big)-top hijinks.” --The Horn Book Magazine

Read More Read Less

Three-Ring Rascals