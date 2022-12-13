Free shipping on orders $35+
The Show Must Go On!
In their trademark style, author Kate Klise and illustrator M. Sarah Klise blend a story bursting with jokes, puns, and wordplay with illustrations, signs, letters, recipes, and bold graphics to introduce Three-Ring Rascals.
When Sir Sidney, a kindly old circus owner, becomes too tired to travel with his show, he places a Help Wanted ad in the newspaper. Enter Barnabas Brambles: “I have a degree in lion taming from the University of Piccadilly Circus.” But does Leo the lion need taming? Will Elsa the elephant still get her gourmet peanuts? And what will Brambles say when he discovers Bert and Gert—two mice who travel with the circus on popcorn cleanup patrol?
Brambles has big plans: More cities! More shows! No more free popcorn. Soon he’s made a big mess of Sir Sidney’s Circus, but Leo, Elsa, Bert, Gert, and the rest of the performers agree: The Show Must Go On!
Black and white line drawings throughout.
“Entertaining . . . Most children will agree the book is ‘smafunderful (smart + fun + wonderful).’” --Kirkus Reviews
“[A] sweetly nutty kickoff to the Klise sisters’ Three Ring Rascals series. Cartoon spot illustrations play up the comical mood . . . in this free-spirited story that concludes with a lesson in kindness and a promise of more fun to come.” --Publishers Weekly
“Beginning chapter-book readers will thoroughly enjoy this fun and fast-paced title, which has lessons in kindness along the way.” --School Library Journal
“The Klises maintain a light touch with the messaging, giving the book a comforting thematic unity around the importance of kindness; and humor is apparent in every detail, from the smallest conversational exchanges to the extravagantly silly set pieces that mark the book’s major plot points. Readers will eagerly await the next volume of over-the-(big)-top hijinks.” --The Horn Book Magazine