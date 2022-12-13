Free shipping on orders $35+

The Circus Goes to Sea
The Circus Goes to Sea

by Kate Klise

Illustrated by M. Sarah Klise

Sep 9, 2014

160 Pages

algonquin-young-readers

9781616203658

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Performing Arts / Circus

Don’t Miss the Boat!

Sir Sidney’s Circus usually travels by train. But one day a letter arrives from Flora Endora Eliza LaBuena LaPasta inviting the circus aboard the SS Spaghetti, a floating palace of elegance and entertainment. Who could resist?

One problem: Miss LaPasta does not want Barnabas Brambles to come aboard, because she has heard that he’s the meanest man alive. Sir Sidney, the nicest man alive, says that the entire circus will accept Miss LaPasta’s invitation, including Barnabas Brambles. But Leo the lion doesn’t like water. Elsa the elephant doesn’t know how to swim. Where will the Flying Banana Brothers put their trapeze? And hey, what’s that large object up ahead in the water?

You’ll never guess what happens when The Circus Goes to Sea.

“With this series, youngsters will find reading smooth sailing and look forward to future escapades.” —Kirkus Reviews
Three-Ring Rascals