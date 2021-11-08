Detailed and dishy, YOUNG HOT ROYALS profiles the top twenty royals tearing up the party scene, falling in (and out of) love, globe-trotting on never-ending vacations, popping $10,000 bottles of Champagne, owning VIP rooms, dripping in family jewels, and using their titles for the ultimate entitlement.



William is married, three kids, bald and boring. Harry, no longer an official royal, self-exiled, settled. So…where do we go for our royal fix of young, rich, debauched, monarchical hotness?



All over the world, it turns out. In a detailed and dishy new book, YOUNG HOT ROYALS looks at the top 20 royals tearing up the party scene, falling in (and out of) love, globe-trotting on never-ending vacations, popping $10,000 bottles of Champagne, owning VIP rooms, dripping in family jewels, and using their titles for the ultimate personal enrichment. From British headline-grabbers like Princess Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, to Austrian car racer Prince Ferdinand von Habsburg, to Grecian super-socialite Princess Maria Olympia, YOUNG HOT ROYALS is gossip fodder at its finest, with every society ball, scandalous relationship, and splashy wedding laid bare.



This is beyond trust-fund living—this is a world exclusive to the pedigreed, the privileged, and the well-connected. Behavior, good or bad, need not apply.