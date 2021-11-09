Tackle life with advantage with this officially licensed guide to life inspired by the world of Dungeons & Dragons!



Written by Kat Kruger, the Dungeon Master of the popular Dungeons & Dragons actual play podcast d20dames, this playful, inspirational book invites fantasy lovers and fans of D&D to celebrate and incorporate different elements of this iconic tabletop game in their daily lives to help them live their best, geekiest life. Now you can take the skills, knowledge, and sense of adventure from your Dungeons & Dragons campaign to help you better understand how you interact with people and the world around you or face the random events that life sometimes throws at you.



Along with advice from classic D&D player classes—like the Fighter, Warlock, Bard, Monk, or Ranger—and ways to take your experiences as a player or a Dungeon Master and use them in your day-to-day life, How to Be More D&D also includes interactive elements like "Building Your Character" and "Dungeon Master State of Mind," quizzes like "What is Your D&D Class," and much more, paired with rich, full-color art from the world of Dungeons & Dragons. From building your real world "character" to discovering your ideal class and strengths, harnessing the three pillars of play for everyday use, using roleplaying techniques to your advantage, How to Be More D&D explores how to enjoy the campaign known as life and is a perfect gift for any tabletop gamer or D&D fan.



Dungeons & Dragons, D&D, their respective logos, and the dragon ampersand, are registered trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC. ©2022 Wizards of the Coast. All rights reserved.