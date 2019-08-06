From award-winning TV comedy writer Kari Lizer (The New Adventures of Old Christine) comes a collection of hilarious essays about the challenges of being a woman of a certain age and all that comes with it: empty nest, post #MeToo dating, aging parents, menopausal rage, unrealistic expectations, and eternal optimism.



What does it feel like to have your kids leave the house at the same time your parents might need to move in? With self-deprecating humor, sharp wit, and Ephron-esque aplomb, Kari Lizer gives an honest account of finding herself in the middle of growing up, growing old, and still figuring it all out. She finds the wry, bittersweet humor in (almost) all situations–whether it’s becoming radioactive during a thyroid cancer treatment, getting fired from her volunteer work, or struggling to find her identity outside of motherhood. Aren’t You Forgetting Someone? speaks to those of us who lament the invisibility of the middle-aged woman, but also revel in the unexpected delights of newfound freedom to do whatever the hell we want while no one is looking.

