Christmas Ever After

Mamma Mia meets The Bachelor in this charming holiday romance from the writer of the Netflix phenomenon The Christmas Prince.

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Holiday

On Sale: October 20th 2020

Price: $15.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9781538736418

"Schaler's smart, appealing protagonists will keep readers turning the pages, and the plotting is pitch-perfect, leading to an inevitable but charming happily-ever-after."—Publishers Weekly on Christmas Camp
"For Schaler, creating these fantastical holiday stories comes naturally."
Money
"A holiday publishing darling."

Entertainment Weekly
