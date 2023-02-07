Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
The Wine Bible
No one can describe a wine like Karen MacNeil.
Comprehensive, entertaining, authoritative, and endlessly interesting, The Wine Bible is a lively course from an expert teacher, grounding the reader deeply in the fundamentals—vine-yards and varietals, climate and terroir, the nine attributes of a wine’s greatness—while layering on tips, informative asides, anecdotes, definitions, photographs, maps, labels, and recommended bottles. Discover how to taste with focus and build a wine-tasting memory. The reason behind Champagne’s bubbles. Italy, the place the ancient Greeks called the land of wine. An oak barrel’s effect on flavor. Sherry, the world’s most misunderstood and underappreciated wine. How to match wine with food—and mood.
Plus everything else you need to know to buy, store, serve, and enjoy the world’s most captivating beverage.
“Not everyone can stay engaging, witty, fascinating, knowledgeable and both literary and light for 1000 pages. For that, you need Karen MacNeil…. If you want to be (or sound) wine-savvy on a global scale, this book is a must.” – Paste Magazine
"A masterpiece of wine writing. Karen MacNeil has taken her three decades' worth of experience and distilled it into an amazingly approachable, fun, and educational book. It is the best wine book written in years and will remain a classic forever." – Kevin Zraly, author of Windows on the World Complete Wine Course
“The most informative and entertaining book I’ve ever seen on the subject.” – Danny Meyer, CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group
“Astounding.” – Thomas Keller, chef and owner of The French Laundry and Per Se
“…the rare 995-page manual to hit all the high notes, offer a balanced view on the history, creation, and current state of wine — and keep it lively” – Eater
“MacNeil’s writing style is engaging and conversational, and if you want to know anything about wine her book is the place to start” – Forbes.com
"…grab a copy, open it, and start in on a random page. There will be something worth savoring.” – Travel + Lesiure.com
"When Ms. MacNeil charts the ascending tannin levels in red wine grapes, she compares the gritty stuff to Clint Eastwood’s five-o’clock shadow. The body of this bible is a country-by-country march through winedom, offering lively regional history, sketches of notable personalities, as well as tips on the best local wines and the foods to match with them.”– Wall Street Journal
“America’s most famous book on wine.” – Napa Sonoma Magazine
