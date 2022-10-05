Bestselling author Karen Kingsbury’s A Thousand Tomorrows Media Tie-In is releasing alongside the new streaming series on Sony Affirm. Karen weaves a powerful story of a young couple whose love must face the ultimate challenge.

Cody Gunner has no use for real love. Abandoned as a child by the person he needed the most, he swears he will never allow himself to love again. Ali Daniels denies love as well. Carrying a terrible secret, she lives life to the fullest, taking risks and refusing relationships. When Cody and Ali meet, their first instincts are to hide behind their emotional walls, seemingly doomed to repeat the patterns they have established for the rest of their lives. But their attraction is too strong, and soon they're doomed in another way, for neither can avoid falling in love, regardless of the consequences. Only after three years—a thousand tomorrows later—do they realize at what cost their relationship comes. In the end, they must decide if love is worth the ultimate price.