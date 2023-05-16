INTRODUCTION

W elcome to a drama of remarkable spirits revealed in an intimate setting. Absence is a muse for everyone present, including the book's creators, as the two of us were separated when the idea for My Dear Mother blazed before our eyes. Holly, studying art history at the University of Bristol, ran across the letters of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, as fresh as if they had been written yesterday. She sent them straightaway to Karen, who envisioned the book full-blown. Why not a cacophonous collection of letters from distinguished men to their mothers, and some mail from famous women in the arts to their sons as well?

And so they came in earnest, these letters, the correspondents growing from childhood into manhood, reversing roles with their mothers, while the two of us spanned the centuries and reversed continents. Holly returned to Portland, Oregon, and installed herself in the city library; Karen summoned her sources in Paris, clapping her hands and bringing forth a clatter of men of letters communing with their mothers. We encountered facets of artists, composers, and writers we thought we knew, and happened upon several total strangers. The delight of discovery that ignited this book sustained it all the way.

Between sons and mothers, neither has the last word. So they keep on writing when they can't be heard. (We must be thankful the telephone came along so late—how many of these letters would be lost, their words drawn down the phone lines and diffused into the atmosphere like smoke!) From tenderness to brutality, possessiveness to laissez-faire, the correspondence here touches a wide range of emotions on both sides of this inescapable bond, with its enduring tenacity.

Most men don't seem to mind their mother's solicitous questions and concern. Their responses, in fact, sound grateful: Ah, someone who really cares! They write of their doubts and defeats and obstacles, as well as their first earnings and honors in art, and announce their imminent rebellions. With one foot on the road to self-fulfillment, Gustave Courbet sells his school uniform and writes home: "If I'm to be an exception to every rule in every way, I'm off to pursue my destiny."

This collection celebrates the endless variations in love and affection such a pair may share—whether it's to ask for a favorite pair of socks or silk underwear, to suggest a change of linen, or to announce a recent coup or accomplishment. Pain and struggle are aired as well, sometimes with a demure request for a loan, backed up by a favorable prognosis: upcoming exhibitions, publications, some patron's promises or a critic's accolades. The tie that begins before birth may develop some troublesome knots and kinks. But however difficult the relationship, it somehow nourishes the creativity as it evolves through the years.

Letters catapult across great distances, from St.-John Perse in China to Paris and Flaubert in Egypt to Normandy—while Toulouse-Lautrec sends frequent loving, lively notes to his nearby maman, requesting truffles and capons and announcing his latest posters on the walls of Paris. In that city thirty-four years later, William Faulkner turns tenderhearted voyeur in the Luxembourg Gardens, his simple words a striking contrast to the pompous, contrived aria of praise that Richard Wagner composes to his Mutter. Letters in the "Grand Tour" chapter trace the travels of Joseph Spence, Alexander Pope's protégé; Beat writer Jack Kerouac in search of postwar America; and Tennessee Williams tasting Paris—and champagne—for the first time, at seventeen. Little Balzac, away at school, is banished to the alcove, while Baudelaire the teenager discloses with unembellished candor: "You want to know my grades. I have bad news for you." (Decades later, Baudelaire has other chagrining news to share: his hair has gone quite white.) In the midst of his elopement, Shelley requests his Galvanic Machine and Solar Microscope. Henry James steals away from an opulent gathering to commune with his fireplace and his mammy. Nikos Kazantzakis, with his great, generous spirit, looks "like a grassy meadow" in an all-green getup as he strolls through Florence and straight into our hearts.

Mothers, too, make dramatic appearances. Vanessa Bell shows up in mustachioed drag, slipping into her son Quentin's skin and seeing the world through a man's eyes at a gender-switching masquerade ball. George Sand, a political animal dressed notoriously in trousers, lords over her Lord-Mayor son Maurice with, "Ho, ho, Mr. Mayor, you had better step carefully." From her South American tour, Sarah Bernhardt's exotic epic letter of shipwreck, puma hunt, and baccarat game reads like a glorious bedtime story.

Voices rise and fall. Along with the scratch of quills, the clack of typewriters, the rustle of a silk dressing gown comes a whisper, then mumblings, followed by entreaties, boasting, and verbal caresses between sons and their mothers. The volume grows. Sentences spill over the decades. Paragraphs leap across time and fall over each other in letters, telegrams, and postcards. From closets and courtyards, from ship cabins and army tents, from bedsides and boudoirs they come, intimations and confessions next to laundry lists, prolix descriptions of strange lands and experiences besides bleats of joy or anguish. With letters from sons outnumbering those of mothers, "We are up to our ears in Boydom," to borrow George Eliot's words, and soon, dear reader, shall you be.

B OY

O H ! M UMMIE W HAT A L IFE

e. e. cummings

and I will send an elephant to baby sister

A UBREY B EARDSLEY

When is my engine going to be mended?

H ENRI DE T OULOUSE -L AUTREC

your boy who kisses you 1000000000000000 times

H ONORÉ DE B ALZAC

I do not forget to clean my teeth with my handkerchief

B ENJAMIN B RITTEN

arn't we an industrious family of immortles

F. S COTT F ITZGERALD

Please send me a dollar […] I will spend it causiusly

E ZRA P OUND

the umpire cheated until pa come and then he quit

W YNDHAM L EWIS

I must say (the fellows will talk) Goodbye

e. e. cummings (1894–1962)

e. e. cummings, American poet and playwright (the play him involved a mother's delivery and questionable paternity), was already fusing words and images in the letters he wrote at the age of eight.

[135 Nahant St. April 23, 1902] Dear Mother I hope that you and the baby are all very well are they? I will send a lion to you and I will send an elephant to baby sister. We have duck's eggs for breakfast they are very good and I wish that you would have some. Wont we have a nice time up at the farm. With love Estlin My cold is better

A UBREY B EARDSLEY (1872–1898)

A weakness in his lungs (which remained, and later directed him away from music, talented and taken with both it and theatricals though he was) put letter-crossing distance between seven-year-old Aubrey Beardsley and his mother: he was sent to a small boarding school near Brighton, whence this letter was sent. The chinoiserie fad that later may have influenced his drawings came early to him here, with frequent outings to the Chinese Gardens, for romps and such noted occasions as a Temperance Fete. In another letter, the future eroticist reports an early artistic collaboration: gathering moss to decorate the Church for Easter. He would grow into erotica later. We must treasure these precious moments with him; at the age of seven, he was already through more than a quarter of his life, which, though brief, so marked his time that it took his name: the Beardsley Era.

Thursday [6 November 1879] Hamilton Lodge My dear Mother, Thank you for sending my shirts. Last Saturday we all went to see the wedding of one of the boy's sisters. We had a large cake sent us. The Saturday before we went to a Circus. I liked it very much. There were two large Elephants who did all kinds of funny things. Last night Miss Wise let us make a bonfire in the playground, and then the boys let off some fireworks. We had great fun and stayed up a little later than usual. I am quite well and happy. Please send me some more money, mine is nearly gone, and all the boys give one or two shillings towards the expenses of the play, which they act at the break-up party. When is my engine going to be mended? Give my love to father and Mabel and yourself. Your loving son AUBREY

H ENRI DE T OULOUSE -L AUTREC (1864–1901)

Postimpressionist painter of the Parisian dance halls, brothels, and cabarets, Henri was the center of Countess Adèle de Toulouse-Lautrec's life. She went so far as to wear him: she had a ring made from Henri's first four baby teeth. Cloyingly devout, she was devoted to her son, whose God-given talents were evident from his earliest drawings, radiant with his wit: dogs wearing spurs and dressed as boys, or bearing arms; goats, monkeys, costumed riders on horseback or astride dogs; and the family priest with the head of a dog smoking a pipe. This letter was written by the boy Henri in English to exercise his foreign language. The postscripted allusion to drowning must indicate that his ma was at the spa, as she often was—sometimes accompanied by Henri, treating his stunted legs.

Neuilly 22 Septembre 75 My dear Mamma, I was very glad of receiving such a pretty letter and I will tell you very good news. My Greek master was very satisfied with me and he put on a piece of paper "I am very satisfied of the lessons as well of the tasks." He gave me a Latin version to do. I have read my Latin Grammar this morning and I am going to do Miss' tasks. Yesterday I went to the bath and I have looked for the plate. M. Verrier was very satisfied with my legs. When you will return I hope you will find me well. Give my love to every one and return soon. If I had wings I should go to see you but I have no. I finish my letter by telling you that everybody send you his compliments and particularly your boy who kisses you 1000000000000000 times. Your affectionate boy, Coco de Lautrec My kiss P. S. Don't drawn you or send me a telegram

H ONORÉ DE B ALZAC (1799–1850)

The "alcove" referred to in this earliest letter by Balzac is really a miniature dungeon beneath the stairs, a schoolboy's oubliette, in the dormitory at Vendôme. Over the course of six years, his mother visited young Balzac but twice, although most of his schoolmates' parents showed up regularly for prize giving, and gave their sons pocket money, which Honore's mother never did, leaving him without funds for the games and treats his schoolfellows enjoyed. Balzac was always painfully aware of his mother's preference for her other, illegitimate son, and wrote repeatedly of mothers adoring their adulterated offspring in his great sprawling series of novels, The Human Comedy. The "accessit" Balzac mentions here refers to a consolation prize for speech in Latin, in this case a history of Charles XII of Sweden, the volume bound in rough sheepskin and inscribed in gold lettering: "prix à Honoré Balzac, 1808."

Vendôme 1 May [1808] My dear Mother, I think Papa was very unhappy when he heard that I had been put in the alcove. To console him please tell him that I have got an accessit. I do not forget to clean my teeth with my handkerchief. I have a new exercise-book in which I make fair copies of my exercises and I get good marks and that is how I hope to please you. I embrace you warmly and all the family and the gentlemen of my acquaintance […] Balzac Honorés, Your obedient and affectionate son.

B ENJAMIN B RITTEN (1913–1976)

What British composer Benjamin Britten lacked in spelling skills he made up for in expressivity, as this letter, written in his tenth year, reveals. It describes a life busy with household members, teachers, friends, and music studies. The words here tumble out, phoneticized, as if their sounds were more important than spelling, as if the musicality of words, no matter how oddly spelled, were essentially what mattered.

21, Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft November 7th, 1923. My Mummie darling, Oh! Mummie what a life, (!) a piece of news was given to me this morning by Miss Ethel——My Exam (Thery) is on the 12th Wednesday Next and you wont be home, I suppose it would be noosty of me to ask you to be home, so I wont but oh! I wish you could be. The zam is at 2 till five' W've got to be there at a quarter to 2. Dummy! […] "Lazy" said that she'd take me out on Sunday with Duffer. Rosie is stoneing raisens (but I've eaten more than she's stoned). She's just put the raisan in the cup (for pips) and pips in the bigone. Pounder has just lent me a story about nice bugalers and murderers called Raffles 6d edition. Alice is sewing and so's Mary, I'm writing as you see, so arn't we an industrious family of kittens immortles. I hope you arrived safely and did Bobby meet you on the Stamford road? I hope the car ran well, and you did not run over any bodie, (or doggie) […] My music lessen went quite well this morning I did all thery and no playing. Miss Ethel said that she'd send me down and other paper to work. I am going to have a lesson on Miss Ethel's piano, and I am only to take my exam list and scales so Heaven only knows when I'm to do my paper because I've got to show it up on Monday and to-day's Friday. I shall have to go to bed in a minute so I can't say Much more. By-the-way when you are going to Beth, please let me know when because I'll want to write to you. With tons and cwts. and lbs. and ozs. of pakages of Love, You own tiny little (sick-for-Muvver) BENI

Michelangelo's mother, Francesca, sent him off to be raised by a wet nurse when he was a baby. It just so happened that the wet nurse's husband and father were both stonemasons. Years later the great sculptor jokingly said that he had taken up the hammer and chisel along with her milk.

F. S COTT F ITZGERALD (1896–1940)

Author of "The Diamond as Big as The Ritz," Tender Is the Night, and The Great Gatsby, Fitzgerald, whose adult life on the Continent would be notoriously fast and flashy, is characteristically concerned about pocket money as he writes home from summer camp.

To: Mollie McQuillan Fitzgerald Summer 1907 Camp Chatham. Orillia, Ontario Dear Mother, I wish you would send me five dollars as all my money is used up. Yesterday I went in a running contest and won a knife for second prize. This is a picture of Tom Penney and I starting on a paper chase. Your loving son Scott Fitzgerald

Either he went through the five dollars in a hurry or never received it, as this second request for money implies:

July 18, 07 Dear Mother, I recieved your letter this morning and though I would like very much to have you up here I dont think you would like it as you know no one hear except Mrs. Upton and she is busy most of the time I dont think you would like the accomadations as it is only a small town and no good hotels. There are some very nise boarding houses but about the only fare is lamb and beef. Please send me a dollar becaus there are a lot of little odds and ends i need. I will spend it causiusly. All the other boys have pocket money besides their regullar allowence. Your loving son Scott Fitzgerald

. . . How beautiful your mother was, how pale, When so tall and so languid, stooping, she straightened your heavy hat of straw or of sun, lined with a double seguine leaf, and when, piercing a dream to shadows consecrated, the dazzle of muslin inundated your sleep! —St.-John Perse "To Celebrate a Childhood"

E ZRA P OUND (1885–1972)

American poet and critic Ezra Pound, whose mother appears formal and stiff in the multicultural world of his crowning work, the Cantos, wrote this letter to her while she was visiting her family in NewYork. Pound would later turn his eccentric spelling into a stylistic flourish, inventing his own word forms and escaping the rigors of standard orthography.

Wyncote Oct 1.1895 Dear Ma, I went to a ball game on Saturday between our school and the Heacocks. the score was thirty-five to thirty-seven our favor, it was a hard fight in which wee were victorise. They put in a colored man for first base and then to pitcher but he soon was knock out as he gave two many men laces on balls, as it did not do any good they chucked him off, the umpire cheated until pa come and then he quit he was accused of being bulyed into it by the heacocks who it is sed paid him but he denies it. Wee spent a pleasant sunday. Monday I went after wlnuts and picked for Dayton and Fousty as I could not cary hom all I picked up and so I now have a flourbag full. To day I went for chestnuts, but got not enough to speak of (I went with Tom and Pud) then went up to Puds where wee met Joe and then wee played fussy untill I had to go hom. Wee are well and happy give my love to aunt Frank and Cousin Sady. As nobody has looked over this pleas excuse mistakes. Love from all Your loving son E. L. Pound

When Julio Cortázar (1914–1984), the Argentine short-story magician and innovative novelist (Hopscotch, 62: A Model Kit), was sixty-seven, his wife, Carol Dunlop, reported that his mother was still fussing about his Levi's and the length of his hair. In a 1983 interview with Jason Weiss, Cortázar unfurls the following story of how his mother cultivated his imagination—further than she meant it to go. JW: What interested you about the fantastic in the beginning? Were you very young? JC: Oh yes. It began with my childhood. I was very surprised, when I was going to grade school, that most of my young classmates had no sense of the fantastic. They were very realistic. They took things as they were … that's a plant, that's an armchair. And I was already seeing the world in a way that was very changeable. For me things were not so well defined in that way, there were no labels. My mother, who is a very imaginative woman, helped me a lot. Instead of telling me, "No, no, you should be serious," she was pleased that I was very imaginative, and when I turned toward the world of the fantastic, she helped me because she gave me books to read. That's how at the age of nine I read Edgar Allan Poe for the first time. That book I stole because my mother didn't want me to read it, she thought I was too young and she was right. The book scared me and I was ill for three months, because I believed in it.

W YNDHAM L EWIS (1884–1957)

British painter and novelist Percy Wyndham Lewis, who dropped his first name when his voice changed, was born on his father's yacht, so his first feel of life was not such a jolt from the safe harbor of his mother's womb. They did share a rare trust and closeness; perhaps these gentle beginnings rocked them into a peaceable future. Here, in describing his fellow classmates, we hear the beginnings of the voice and blared opinions that would inaugurate Vorticism—Lewis's vital version of Futurism—in his revolutionary review, BLAST.

County School, Bedford [1894] My dear Mother. I hope you are quite well. I am having a very good time indeed. I am in the third form, I hope I shall soon be in the fourth. I got an exit to go in the town yesterday and fooled about the whole afternoon, while Marshall secundus and Madame Mildred (Waldram) went up the river in a boat (Farrar wont let me, I can't swim). Marshall is a nice chap, but a deuce of a prig. Waldram is all right. Micaule or Butcher is head prefect. He is not the oldest chap in the school only being about 18. Jones is not a bad fellow, but a deuce of a fool. Thorpe sextus is an ass too. Mansell Jones is a fine fellow. So's Boby Clarke, a chap of about sixteen, I work with. I say, there are a lot of big fellows in our form. It is nearly eleven, and I must say (the fellows will talk) Goodbye. Your very loving son, P. Lewis

I n the following year, Lewis writes to his mother of getting on very well with his wood carving, and obtaining permission to practice it in the playground shed—already taking on hard surfaces and playing with form, as he would do later, founding the Rebel Art Centre and theVorticist movement in London with Ezra Pound.

A DOLESCENT

O UT OF THE N EST

W ALLACE S TEVENS

I can be your own dearest tootsey wootsey

J OHN D OS P ASSOS

We are within thine ancient walls!

W YNDHAM L EWIS

I've never had a more exciting twenty minutes than that cab drive

V ICTOR H UGO

we are quite lost

E VELYN W AUGH

The whole day seems different

T ENNESSEE W ILLIAMS

this Biltmore bed looks as seductive as Paradise to the damned

W OLFGANG A MADEUS M OZART

I had a great desire today to ride on a donkey

W ILLIAM C ARLOS W ILLIAMS

about halfway round the room I started to walk up the front of her dress

W