Bedtime Ballet





Two satin slippers with bunny-ear toes and stripy pajamas are dreamy dance clothes…. When the sun sets, the ballet can begin! From the first notes of the crickets’ outdoor orchestra to her grand finale indoors, one little girl glissés and jetés her way to bedtime. Rhyming verse, fun sound effects and elegant French words add delicious read-aloud flair to this delightful, dance-filled tale.