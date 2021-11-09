Follow popular YouTubers Kaelin and Kyrah Edwards as they grow from young and in love, believing the hard part of life is over, to adulthood, filled with both challenges and opportunities.

Kaelin and Kyrah Edward's viral video of 2016 (Crazy Girlfriend Throws iPhone in the Pool!) thrust them into the spotlight with a velocity that they never could have imagined. Since that time, they have grown up in front of their audience—they have built their relationship, gotten married, grown their family through the births of their two little boys.

What began for them as the posting of a prank video has evolved into an engaged viewership of over 2 million on their various social channels that looks to them for guidance in how to make good life decisions. This Kind of Love follows the Edwards' family's adventure as they learn to live through the lens of God's promises and principles, such as:

Waiting to have sex until marriage out of obedience to God's plan for our lives.

Waiting to take the time to lay a foundation for our future rather than rushing to get on with life.

Waiting for God's plan for our lives to be revealed.

Waiting for God's timing.

Waiting for God to refine our character.

Waiting for one another to become who we will be.

Waiting for God to come through when trouble comes.

In This Kind of Love, Kaelin and Kyrah invite you to join their often tumultuous journey and experience—alongside of them—the joy and beauty that comes through waiting for God to do His work in our lives.