From museum-hopping in the Hudson Valley to hiking the hills upstate, discover the New York you don’t know with Moon New York State. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic itineraries ranging from a two-week road trip to weekend getaways from the city, with ideas for art-lovers, foodies, outdoor enthusiasts, foliage-seekers, and more

The top sights and unique experiences: Explore the charming riverside towns of the Hudson Valley on a brewery trail, sample local wine and cheese upstate, or relax on the beaches of Montauk. Hike to a spectacular sunrise in the Catskills, kayak on the Finger Lakes, and peep the vibrant changing leaves in the Adirondacks. Browse the quirky boutiques of Lower Manhattan, stroll the High Line, and savor skyline views with a nightcap in hand at a rooftop bar

Day trips from New York City to Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and the Catskills

Honest advice from native New Yorker Julie Schwietert Collazo on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around

Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Thorough background on the history, culture, and geography of the state

Recommendations for families, LGBTQ travelers, seniors, international visitors, and travelers with disabilities

With Moon New York State’s practical tips and local insight, you can experience the best of the Empire State.





