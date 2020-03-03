Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon New York State
Getaway Ideas, Road Trips, Local Spots¿
From museum-hopping in the Hudson Valley to hiking the hills upstate, discover the New York you don’t know with Moon New York State. Inside you’ll find:
- Strategic itineraries ranging from a two-week road trip to weekend getaways from the city, with ideas for art-lovers, foodies, outdoor enthusiasts, foliage-seekers, and more
- The top sights and unique experiences: Explore the charming riverside towns of the Hudson Valley on a brewery trail, sample local wine and cheese upstate, or relax on the beaches of Montauk. Hike to a spectacular sunrise in the Catskills, kayak on the Finger Lakes, and peep the vibrant changing leaves in the Adirondacks. Browse the quirky boutiques of Lower Manhattan, stroll the High Line, and savor skyline views with a nightcap in hand at a rooftop bar
- Day trips from New York City to Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and the Catskills
- Honest advice from native New Yorker Julie Schwietert Collazo on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough background on the history, culture, and geography of the state
- Recommendations for families, LGBTQ travelers, seniors, international visitors, and travelers with disabilities
With Moon New York State’s practical tips and local insight, you can experience the best of the Empire State.
